8-Day Half board Bike & Hike holiday in Delphi, Meteora & Pelion

HIKING in Delphi & Meteora: From airport tarmac your transition in Greece is no less than magnificent since in the early afternoon of Day-1 you will find yourself standing at the ancient port of Delphi about to begin hiking through the Plestos river valley along the route followed by ancient pilgrims to the oracle 3000 years before; whilst on Day-2 you will be guided through the towering pinnacles of Meteora's 'rock forest' along hidden paths trodden by the original monks who fled there 15 centuries before. BIKING in the Pelion Peninsula: Pelion is unspoiled, undiscovered Greece at its best & we continue by bike to enjoy one of Greece's most recognized areas of beauty. Our route is designed to get the most from Pelion’s wonderful mix of mountain, sea, forest, village & culture, & includes an amazing day exploring one of the nearby islands along with a boat cruise with swimming & snorkeling. ITINERARY Day1. Airport pickup & transfer to Delphi on the slopes of Mt. Parnassus & learn about the history of the center of the ancient world & its oracle along the way before meeting our local hiking guide at the ancient port of Delphi for a 4 hour trail following the Plestos river valley. Day2. We explore the Archeological site followed by a visit to Arachova village for lunch & transfer to Meteora & check in to your boutique hotel under the shadow of the rocks. Day3. We meet our experienced local guide for a hike of 4-5 hours ascending along hidden trails to visit the hidden monastery of Ypapanti along the way along with at least two others (normally the Great Meteoron & Varlaam) before transfer to Pelion where we end our afternoon in the famous village (‘balcony of Pelion’) of Makrinirtsa enjoying the sunset over dinner. Day4. Our biking experience starts with 4 to 5 hours of the most beautiful of Pelions ‘paths of the centaurs’ passing through its stone villages and ending in one of its most beautiful locations 'Milies' with a visit to the museum and old train station before enjoying dinner. Day5. We continue our route with amazing scenery throughout passing again many places & paths topped in time and include a visit to a local winery. Day6. Our scenic route overlooks the before a local ferry takes us to a nearby island without roads, cars, noise & pollution. We explore some of the many quiet beaches & old trails & monasteries. The hotel will stay is close to the sea and next to traditional taverns offering fresh fish and seafood. Day7. a slow pace morning swimming at the beaches before a 5 hour sailing boat cruise on Pagasitikos Gulf where we enjoy crystal water, swimming snorkeling and in the afternoon arrive in Volos city & visit a traditional tsipouradiko restaurant & perfect place to relax & remember the many experiences of your days together.