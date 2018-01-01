5 Day Jeep Tour to Georgia from Tbilisi

Day 1 Arrival to Tbilisi International Airport. Transfer to Hotel, resting for morning start of the trip. Staying in Tbilisi.Day 2 Mtskheta, Tbilisi Surroundings - Didgori Battle Site. Briefing about trip, handing over the jeeps. The group will Head to Trialeti Mountain Range. Arrival to Didgori Battle Site. You will see beautiful nature of Trialeri Range. Arrival to Mtskheta, visiting Svetitskhoveli Cathedral(the Living Pillar Cathedral) with history dating back from 1st - 4th - 5th - 11th centuries, Staying in Mtskheta Hotel.Day 3 Pshavi-Khevsureti-Shatili-Mutso. Briefing of day. The cars will enter River Aragvi valley. The first location to pass is Jinvali water reservoir. Soon the road will go deep to valley and enter Pshavi. Pshavi is small historic region of Georgia, it lies at foothills of Grater Caucasus Mountains and along Pshavi Aregivi river. The road continues deeper in the valley and goes up to Dtvisjvari Pass. The pass is one of highest on Europe continent, 2676 meters. The pass is covered with alpine fields and is only road to Shatili (Khevsureti). After the highest point the cars will start to decent on the other side and enter the village of Shatili. Shatili is one of best examples of Georgian construction art, it is a unique medieval fortress and fortified dwelling complex. The new valley goes deeper in Caucasus mountains and the road goes along river banks to the Village Mutso. Mutso is almost completely abandoned century ago. The village has retained its original architecture, towers, stone houses and other buildings. Its favourite place for mountain trekkers and tourists. After visiting Mutso the cars come back to village Shatili to nice local guest house. Staying in Shatili.Day 4 Ananuri - Kazbegi – Gergeti Trinity Church Briefing. The first stop will be at Jinvali water reservoir, Ananuri Fortress complex. Ananuri was a castle for Eristavi Dukes of Aragvi. The complex has been on the tentative list of inclusion into the UNESCO world heritage site program. Second stop will be by the fascinating views from the top of Jvari (Cross) Pass 2379 meters. Soon the road will enter Kazbegi. The main attraction point in Kazbegi is Gergeti Trinity Church, located on the top of the mountain at the elevation of 2170 meters. Staying in Kazbegi.Day 5 Journey to Tbilisi, Shopping-Wine Gallery-AirportArrival to Tbilisi. Shopping in old Tbilisi. Visiting Wine Gallery, ancient Georgian wines tasting. Free time. Transfer to Tbilisi International Airport. The time and locations can weary depending on flight time.