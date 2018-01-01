Welcome to Khevsureti
Today few villages have permanent inhabitants. There's no road access to most people's main destination, Shatili, 150km from Tbilisi, from about December to April when the Datvisjvari Pass (2676m) is closed. Shepherds bring their flocks up from Kakheti from about June to September, when tourism also provides an income for some families.
The road to Khevsureti turns northeast off the Georgian Military Hwy shortly before the Zhinvali Reservoir and runs up the Pshavis Aragvi valley towards Khevsureti’s largest village, Barisakho (population 200), about 100km from Tbilisi. The asphalt gives out about 15km before Barisakho.
Top experiences in Khevsureti
Khevsureti activities
5 Day Jeep Tour to Georgia from Tbilisi
Day 1 Arrival to Tbilisi International Airport. Transfer to Hotel, resting for morning start of the trip. Staying in Tbilisi.Day 2 Mtskheta, Tbilisi Surroundings - Didgori Battle Site. Briefing about trip, handing over the jeeps. The group will Head to Trialeti Mountain Range. Arrival to Didgori Battle Site. You will see beautiful nature of Trialeri Range. Arrival to Mtskheta, visiting Svetitskhoveli Cathedral(the Living Pillar Cathedral) with history dating back from 1st - 4th - 5th - 11th centuries, Staying in Mtskheta Hotel.Day 3 Pshavi-Khevsureti-Shatili-Mutso. Briefing of day. The cars will enter River Aragvi valley. The first location to pass is Jinvali water reservoir. Soon the road will go deep to valley and enter Pshavi. Pshavi is small historic region of Georgia, it lies at foothills of Grater Caucasus Mountains and along Pshavi Aregivi river. The road continues deeper in the valley and goes up to Dtvisjvari Pass. The pass is one of highest on Europe continent, 2676 meters. The pass is covered with alpine fields and is only road to Shatili (Khevsureti). After the highest point the cars will start to decent on the other side and enter the village of Shatili. Shatili is one of best examples of Georgian construction art, it is a unique medieval fortress and fortified dwelling complex. The new valley goes deeper in Caucasus mountains and the road goes along river banks to the Village Mutso. Mutso is almost completely abandoned century ago. The village has retained its original architecture, towers, stone houses and other buildings. Its favourite place for mountain trekkers and tourists. After visiting Mutso the cars come back to village Shatili to nice local guest house. Staying in Shatili.Day 4 Ananuri - Kazbegi – Gergeti Trinity Church Briefing. The first stop will be at Jinvali water reservoir, Ananuri Fortress complex. Ananuri was a castle for Eristavi Dukes of Aragvi. The complex has been on the tentative list of inclusion into the UNESCO world heritage site program. Second stop will be by the fascinating views from the top of Jvari (Cross) Pass 2379 meters. Soon the road will enter Kazbegi. The main attraction point in Kazbegi is Gergeti Trinity Church, located on the top of the mountain at the elevation of 2170 meters. Staying in Kazbegi.Day 5 Journey to Tbilisi, Shopping-Wine Gallery-AirportArrival to Tbilisi. Shopping in old Tbilisi. Visiting Wine Gallery, ancient Georgian wines tasting. Free time. Transfer to Tbilisi International Airport. The time and locations can weary depending on flight time.
Tbilisi Museum and Georgian Wine Tasting Private Tour
Meet your driver at your hotel at and start driving in a comfortable air-conditioned car to visit open air Ethnographic Museum of Georgia located near Turtle Lake. The museum's collection includes more than 8,000 exhibits brought from all over Georgia and occupies 52 hectares of land. The Open Air Museum encompasses 14 ethnographic zones of Georgia: Kartli, Samegrelo, Adjara, Abkhazia, Svaneti, Khevsureti, Kakheti, Meskheti, Javakheti, Guria, Imereti, Racha, Lechkhumi and Ossetia. Continue the tour and visit the National Museum of Georgia, located on Rustaveli Avenue. The museum of Golden Treasury contains thousands of Georgian and Caucasian archaeological artifacts. Learn the history of Georgia and its culture from the Bronze Age.Next stop is Museum of Fine Arts of Georgia located nearby. Museum collections include more than 140,000 works of Georgian, Eastern and European artists. The museum of Golden Treasury contains numerous golden, silver and enamel icons. After informative visits to all the museums, end your tour with tasting the unforgettable flavor of Chateau Mukhrani premium class wines in Chateau Mukhrani Studio on Meidan Square and drive back to your place of stay in Tbilisi. Tbilisi Museum Tour is the best opportunity to learn about the history, culture and traditions of Georgia as well as taste famous Georgian wines.Note: Image of "Lion Figurine" is the courtesy of The National Museum of Georgia.