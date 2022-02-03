Tusheti's biggest settlement, Omalo is itself little more than a village, which is neatly divided into two parts, some distance from each other, Zemo (Upper) Omalo and Kvemo (Lower) Omalo. Zemo Omalo is the oldest part, and includes Keselo, a group of several ancient towers on a hillside that have recently been restored. Both parts of Omalo are full of guesthouses that open between June and September, when the local population moves up from their winter homes in Akhmeta and Alvani. Zemo Omalo is the more picturesque of the two, with more historic buildings and the feel of a traditional village, while Kvemo Omalo is the bigger and more modern part, where you'll find two brand-new hotels, the first of their kind in Tusheti, the Tusheti Protected Areas Visitors Centre, and the few services and shops that are available in the entire region.