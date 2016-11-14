Welcome to Surrey
Call the Midwife Location Tour in Chatham
Originally based on the series of books written by Jennifer Worth, the award winning TV adaptation of 'Call the Midwife' has attracted fans worldwide since it first aired in 2012. Whilst the Nonnatus House interiors are filmed at a closed studio set in Surrey, many of the exterior scenes and other sites are filmed at Chatham Dockyard in Kent.Watched by more than 10 million viewers and now up to its fifth series, the Historic Dockyard Chatham in Kent has been used to represent the impoverished parts of the East End of London in the 1950’s and 1960's.As you walk around the dockyard recognize the streets and buildings used to portray the area around Poplar Dock, where many memorable scenes involving its stars have taken place.This is a gentle paced walking tour led by your very own ‘midwife’ and guide. Your 'midwife' will share with you fascinating anecdotes about the filming of the show, behind the scenes facts, and set the scene by providing a background to Chatham Dockyard itself.A variety of other locations around The Dockyard have also appeared in the BBC One production as well as countless other movies and TV shows.Purchasing a ticket for the Call the Midwife Locations Tour also means you have full access to explore Chatham Dockyard.
Call the Midwife Locations Original Black Taxi Tour
Following a 9am pickup at your central London hotel, take a seat in your traditional black cab and enjoy a fun filled family day out.We start by visiting the real East End of London to see the areas that the series replicates. There will be time to stop at the real and original Nonnatus House which gave the inspiration for the books.Leaving here we travel into the countryside and arrive at our location site. Major parts of the series were filmed in a dockyard and there is something for everyone to do here. There are ships to explore, go inside a submarine, see how they make rope, Train Engines to view and even a small children’s indoor play area. If this wasn’t enough there are the film location sites to wander.Walk along the avenues and see a selection of props from the Midwife series and imagine the washing lines tied across the streets from one block of flats to the other. Let your imagination run wild and you will be transported back to the East End of the 1960’s. Stand outside the notourious “Lisbon Buildings”.Please note Nonnatus House scenes are filmed at a closed studio set in Surrey, not at this location.Besides the midwife series you will find familiar places where a selection of scenes from Les Misérables was filmed, along with James Bond and a whole host of other classics. Your Guide will tell you a whole list of film productions that have been made here. Leaving the ships and locations behind us we head off for a traditional English pub lunch. Over lunch is a good time to decide on the afternoon adventure.The afternoon can be a choice of several options.Option 1 Leeds castle “THE LOVELIEST CASTLE IN THE WORLD” Here we can walk through 900 years of history and explore 500 acres of parkland and gardens. The whole family will enjoy the castle, maze and grotto, you can even go punting on the moat.Option 2. Option 2Return towards London we will stop at Eltham Palace. Walking into this Palace is walking into the decade of decadence as you are transported back to the 1930s Created for millionaires Stephen and Virginia Courtauld, Eltham Palace is part Art Deco design from the 1930’s and part medieval royal palace. The whole family will feel at home here.