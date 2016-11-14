Call the Midwife Locations Original Black Taxi Tour

Following a 9am pickup at your central London hotel, take a seat in your traditional black cab and enjoy a fun filled family day out.We start by visiting the real East End of London to see the areas that the series replicates. There will be time to stop at the real and original Nonnatus House which gave the inspiration for the books.Leaving here we travel into the countryside and arrive at our location site. Major parts of the series were filmed in a dockyard and there is something for everyone to do here. There are ships to explore, go inside a submarine, see how they make rope, Train Engines to view and even a small children’s indoor play area. If this wasn’t enough there are the film location sites to wander.Walk along the avenues and see a selection of props from the Midwife series and imagine the washing lines tied across the streets from one block of flats to the other. Let your imagination run wild and you will be transported back to the East End of the 1960’s. Stand outside the notourious “Lisbon Buildings”.Please note Nonnatus House scenes are filmed at a closed studio set in Surrey, not at this location.Besides the midwife series you will find familiar places where a selection of scenes from Les Misérables was filmed, along with James Bond and a whole host of other classics. Your Guide will tell you a whole list of film productions that have been made here. Leaving the ships and locations behind us we head off for a traditional English pub lunch. Over lunch is a good time to decide on the afternoon adventure.The afternoon can be a choice of several options.Option 1 Leeds castle “THE LOVELIEST CASTLE IN THE WORLD” Here we can walk through 900 years of history and explore 500 acres of parkland and gardens. The whole family will enjoy the castle, maze and grotto, you can even go punting on the moat.Option 2. Option 2Return towards London we will stop at Eltham Palace. Walking into this Palace is walking into the decade of decadence as you are transported back to the 1930s Created for millionaires Stephen and Virginia Courtauld, Eltham Palace is part Art Deco design from the 1930’s and part medieval royal palace. The whole family will feel at home here.