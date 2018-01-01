Private 30-Min Helicopter Tour of Worthing

Brighton City (Shoreham) Airport is an excellent airfield to start a scenic helicopter flight. The recently refurbished Main Terminal Building is an art deco treasure and takes visitors back to an era where flying was the height of sophistication. The views over the airfield are a photographers dream with the light aircraft in the foreground and the stunning backdrop of Lancing College's ornate chapel and rolling South Downs in the background.After a short safety briefing your pilot will assist you in boarding the helicopter. On leaving the airfield the tour initially routes north towards the South Downs before turning west after taking in the remains of Bramber Castle. The majestic Wiston House and Parham House can be seen along with the extensive parkland around them as we follow the Downs to our second castle at Amberley.The tour now follows the river Arun south taking in a triangular folly (Hiorne Tower) before flying around the outskirts of Arundel with spectacular views of the cathedral and castle.Continuing south the flight passes the disused World War II airfield at Ford before reaching the sea. Turning east and following the seafront the tour now passes Littlehampton and Worthing. The approach to the airfield allows an excellent aerial view of the chapel at Lancing College before the helicopter hover taxys back to the hangar.