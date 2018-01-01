Gleaming-white high-rises and red-tile roofs fill this bustling peninsula city. With the Río Chone on one side, flowing into the Pacific on the other, this tidy former port city basks in the sun and enjoys a wonderfully laid-back feel. There's a pretty beach and it's popular with Ecuadorian tourists, though not many foreigners stay here.

In the first half of the 20th century the city was Ecuador’s principal port, but eroding sandbanks let the honor drift to Guayaquil and Manta, and Bahía was left to its housekeeping.

The city was devastated by the 2016 earthquake, with many businesses reduced to rubble. Tourism has yet to recover.

