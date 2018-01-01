Welcome to Telč
Top experiences in Telč
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Telč activities
Day Trip from Prague to the UNESCO Towns of Trebic and Telc
After a pick up at 8 am from your hotel in Prague, board your comfortable air-conditioned minivan and begin your 2-hour trip through the Czech countryside. Head first for Třebíč, a town that dates back to the 11th century when the princes of Moravia founded a Benedictine monastery. Follow your guide on a walking tour of the town. Visit the UNESCO-listed, romanesque St. Procopius Basilica and explore the well-preserved Jewish Quarter, a potent reminder of the long coexistence of Jews and Christians. Next, take lunch in local restaurant where you can try typical Czech cuisine. After lunch, make a visit to the town of Telč, which was founded after the victory of the Prince of Moravia, Otto II against the Prince of Bohemia, Břetislav, in 1099. The UNESCO-listed historical center, bordered by ponds and gates, has maintained its distinctive image for centuries, since the times of Zachariáš of Hradec.After a day's exploration, head back to Prague and get dropped off back at your at your hotel at around 7:30pm.
Private Transfer to Telc from Prague
Meet your private driver at your centrally located Prague hotel or Prague Airport and enjoy a worry free private transfer to Telč from Prague. Your journey will conclude at your centrally located Telč hotel.Kick back and relax on your ride from Prague to Telč. Travel with up to 7 people in your group on a comfortable vehicle and discover the scenery on your ride from Prague to Telč.
Private 2-Day UNESCO Sites Tour from Prague Including Sedlec, Kutná Hora, Trebic, Telc, and Zelená Hora
Day 1: Prague - Sedlec - Kutna Hora - Žďár nad Sázavou (Zelena Hora) - TřebíčAfter 8am hotel pickup in Prague, meet your guide, and settle inside your private, air-conditioned minivan, equipped with chilled water and WiFi.After a roughly 1-hour journey, arrive in Sedlec, and visit the town’s cathedral and ossuary. Head inside the ossuary to survey its famous furnishings and chandeliers, all made from the bones of more than 40,000 people.Next, continue into UNESCO-listed Kutná Hora, a prosperous silver mining town in medieval times. Here, visit the spectacular St. Barbara’s Church, dedicated to the patron saint of miners, and admire the Church of St. Jacob, dating from 1420. After a traditional Czech lunch, travel to Zelená Hora, the site of the extraordinary Church of St. John of Nepomuk, the 14th-century saint of Bohemia. Wander around the 5-pointed star-shaped complex, learning how it was built by the famous 18th-century Czech architect, Jan Santini-Aichel.Then, venture into Ždár nad Sázavou, and visit another Santini-Aichel masterpiece: Ždár Chateau. Rebuilt by Santini-Aichel in the early 1700s, this baroque gem was once a 12th-century Cistercian monastery. See the main church, prelature, dormitories, well chapel, and fishponds, and learn about the monks' daily lives as you explore.Finish with a drop-off at a quaint guesthouse, and after dinner at a local restaurant, enjoy the evening independently. Overnight: Guesthouse in Ždár nad Sázavou areaDay 2: Třebíč - Telč - Červená Lhota - PragueAfter breakfast, leave at around 9am for Třebíč, home to one of Europe’s best-preserved old Jewish quarters. This West Moravian town was founded in the 12th century when a Benedictine monastery was established here.Explore the UNESCO-protected Jewish quarter, with its narrow lanes, synagogues, and cemetery, and learn how it testifies to the co-existence of Jewish and Christian communities. Continue to the chateau of Červená Lhota, a converted fortress with a recorded history dating to 1465. Admire the picture-perfect building set on a lake, and after a break for lunch, drive to Telč, famous for its Italian Renaissance architecture. Stretch your legs on a tour of Telč's UNESCO-listed old town, viewing highlights like the pretty cobbled square, framed by pastel-painted houses. Legend says Telč was founded when the Moravian prince Otto II won a battle against Břetislav, Prince of Bohemia, in 1099. Your tour concludes with an early evening drop-off at your Prague hotel or a central Prague location of your choice.
3 Days trip from Prague to Moravia and surroundings
You will enjoy 3 full days of exploring the beautiful cities of the Czech Republic.Day One: After pick-up you at your hotel at 8:00 am will head to the city of Třebíč where you will enjoy a tour though the city and enjoy lunch in a local restaurant. The beginning of Třebíč are dated back to the 11th and 12th century, when the princes of Moravia founded a Benedictine monastery here. Třebíč was an important center of the Jewish culture in Moravia and the uniquely preserved Jewish ghetto is a silent memento to the coexistence of Jews and Christians. The Jewish quarter with a high urban density constitutes more than 120 houses, which are accompanied by buildings of former Jewish institutions – town hall, school, rabbinate and poorhouse. Than move on to Tugendhat villa where we would like to inform you that a tour of this monument is so popular that it’s sold out 6 months in advance. In case of failure to provide tour to the villa will be inspected only from the outside. After the tour, go to the village of Lednice which was inscribed on the UNESCO Heritage List in 1996. Here you will find your accommodation for the night, enjoy dinner in a local restaurant and visit of wine cellar which is important for this region.Day Two: After breakfast (around 9.00 am) you will go to visit the beautiful chateau of Lednice. The area of Lednice-Valtice, as one of the treasures of cultural and natural heritage, is along with its historical objects, garden architecture, ponds, and a network of cycling roads considered to be the largest manmade area in Europe. Have lunch in a typical Czech restaurant and relish the opportunity to try Czech cuisine. After break lunch go to visit second chateau for Lednice-Valtice area. The first written mention about Valtice is from the January 10, 1193. This aristocratic residence has remained in the property of the Liechtensteins until 1945 and was their main representative place.After full-day exploring of chateaus will go to village Vranov where find the lovely accomodation and have a dinner in a local restaurant.Day Three: After breakfast (around 8.30 am), make a visit of Vranov Castle for a tour with a local guide. Vranov nad Dyjí is a chateau in the homonymic town of Vranov nad Dyjí in the South Moravia. It lies on the Dyje river, 3 km north from the Austrian border. t was built by the Dukes of Bohemia to defend the southern border of Moravia against raids from the neighbouring Austrian. After the tour move to town of Telč where have a break and lunch. The historical center, enclosed with ponds and gates, has held its distinctive image for centuries, since the times of Zachariáš of Hradec. Last stop of the day be a chateau Červená Lhota which is a former fortress and was constructed in the middle of the 14th century. After all exploring will travel back to Prague, arriving there around 18.00.
Day Trip from Prague to the UNESCO Towns of Trebic and Telc and a renaissance gem - Telc castle
We will start at the hotel at 8 am. After approx 2 hours of journey in air conditioned minivan through Czech countryside we will arrive to the town named Třebíč. Třebíč is one of the Czech places of interest in UNESCO Lists of World Heritage. Třebíč was founded in 11th century when Moravian Dukes established here a Benedictine Monastery. We will tour the St. Procopius Basilica from outside and have an excursion in well-preserved Jewish Quarter with a guide. Jewish Quarter is a memorial of coexistence of Jews and Christians. After lunch in the local restaurant we will ride to the town of Telc. Telc was founded after the victory of the Moravian Duke Otto II. over the Czech Duke Břetislav in 1099. Telc has a historical center which was also added to the UNESCO Lists of World Heritage. Telc still has its unique look created by Zacharias of Hradec and that look was preserved through centuries to present day. You will visit a Renaissance pearl – Telc Castle with guide.. After finishing the visit of Telc Castle, we will return to Prague, approximately at 07:30 PM.
Private return day trip from Cesky Krumlov to UNESCO town of Telc with a guided walking tour
Our driver will pick up you at 9:00 AM - recommended (or anytime you wish) at your hotel in Cesky Krumlov and will travel through lovely Czech countryside to one of the most beautiful and picturesque towns in the Czech republic - the town of TelcYou will either have 1,5 hour of a guided city tour with a local certified guide + 2,5 hours of free time for yourselves. .This time is sufficient to get to know the main sights of the town. You can enjoy the views of the romantic town of Telc, join one of the tours of the castle, visit some of the famous town museums, have a snack or lunch in one of the many restaurants or simply stroll through the town and admire the unique architecture and urban development. When you have finished our driver will pick you up at the same place where your were dropped off in the morning and we will set off for our return journey. You will be back at your hotel in Cesky Krumlov around 5PM.One way journey from Cesky Krumlov to Telc takes approx. 2 hours.