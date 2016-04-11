Welcome to Refugio Nacional de Fauna Silvestre Ostional

This 248-hectare coastal refuge extends from Punta India in the north to Playa Guiones in the south, and includes the beaches of Playa Nosara and Playa Ostional. It was created in 1992 to protect the arribadas (mass nestings of the olive ridley sea turtles), which occur from from July to December (peaking in September and October). Ostional is one of two main nesting grounds for this turtle in Costa Rica, along with Playa Nancite in Parque Nacional Santa Rosa.

