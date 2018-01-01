These two mangrove-backed, gray-sand beaches are protected by Bahía Ballena, the largest bay on the southeastern peninsula, and are surrounded by small fishing communities. In the past 15 years, the area has slowly developed as a resort destination, but for the most part, Pochote and Tambor are mellow, authentic Tico beaches, providing plenty of opportunities for hiking, swimming, kayaking and even whale-watching.

The beaches begin 14km south of Paquera, at the mangrove shrouded, fishing pueblo of Pochote, and stretch for about 8km southwest to Tambor. The two villages are divided by the narrow estuary of the Río Pánica.

It should also be said that there is one rather conspicuous all-inclusive megaresort in the Tambor area – Hotel Barceló Playa Tambor (its garish entrance looks like the United Nations). The huge place has a convention center and golf course, but once you're in the pueblo, you won't even know it's there.

