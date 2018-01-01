Welcome to Playa Carrillo
About 4km southeast of Sámara, Carrillo is a wide, crescent-shaped beach with clean white sand, cracked granite headlands and a jungle backdrop. On weekends and holidays, the palm-fringed boulevard is lined with cars and the beach crowded with Tico families. At other times, it's practically deserted. The little town is on a hillside above the beach and attracts a trickle of sunbathers and surfers working their way down the coast.
Interesting and pretty tidal pools form at high tide at the southern end of the beach near town.
Top experiences in Playa Carrillo
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.