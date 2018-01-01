Welcome to Playa Brasilito

Unlike the other touristy towns along this stretch, Brasilito feels like an authentic pueblo, complete with a town square, a beachfront soccer pitch, a pink-washed iglesia (church) and a friendly Tico community. All of which makes up for the beach, which has much better neighbors on either side. Fortunately, it's just a short stroll along the sea to sugary Conchal.