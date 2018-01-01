Hiking Tour of Rincon de la Vieja Volcano Park
Starting early you leave from Tamarindo and surrounding beaches at 6:30am. You will stop for coffee, and after a 2-hour drive up to Rincon de la Vieja Volcano, the hike begins from the Pailas Sector. Your guide, native to Rincon de la Vieja, will help to spot wildlife such as Toucans, Capuchin monkeys, Howler Monkeys, Turkeys, Coatis, and much more. You will stop to view the volcanic activity including bubbling mud pots, fumaroles, and a mini crater. After the hike, take a short walk off the beaten path to Oropendola Waterfall just outside of the park, where you can jump in and swim in the blue lagoon. Then head over to a ranch where you will eat a typical Costa Rican lunch. Towards the end of the day, you will stop by the hot springs of Rio Negro naturally heated by the Volcano where you can do a soothing volcanic mud bath. Transportation, tour guide, park entrance fees, water, and lunch are included. Please bring comfortable walking shoes, comfortable clothes, bathing suit, towel, bug repellent, sunscreen, and change of clothes.