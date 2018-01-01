Private Boat Ocean Seafari Tour in Samara

You and your party for up to 12 guests will be picked up at the hotel/house at 8am within the Samara-Carrillo Beach area. You will ride with one of the driver/guide towards the south end of Samara Beach where the Aventurero Boat is anchored and waiting for you. The guide will explain all the safety procedures and will give the corresponding instructions of the tour. The experienced boat captain will take you offshore for an extraordinary sighting of dolphins. You might be able to see whales during the season! (August-November) During the tour, the guide will provide commentary along the way. Your party will enjoy drinks such as water, juices, sodas, rum, vodka and beer while you search the water for the dolphins. Afterwards, gear up and snorkel for a chance to see Costa Rica's rich underwater diversity. Snack on some fruits before heading to shore and be dropped off back at your hotel around 12pm.Enjoy this private tour just for you!