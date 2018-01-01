Welcome to Central Peninsula
Long the political and cultural heart of Guanacaste, the inland region of the central peninsula looks and feels palpably more ‘Costa Rican’ than the beach resorts of the northern coast. Over generations, the dry tropical forest has been cut down to make way for the sabaneros’ cattle, but stands of forest remain, interspersed between fincas (farms) and coastal villages, sometimes backing stretches of wild, empty beaches. Though the areas around Sámara and Nosara are developing steadily, many foreigners who are drawn to the rugged coastline are active in its conservation. The central peninsula remains rife with secluded beaches, small villages and endless possibilities for getting ‘off the map.’