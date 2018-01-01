Welcome to Kanas Lake Nature Reserve

Stunning Kanas Lake (哈纳斯湖; Hānàsī Hú) is a long finger of water surrounded by soaring mountain peaks nestled in the southernmost reaches of the Siberian taiga ecosystem, pinched in between Mongolia, Russia and Kazakhstan. Most of the local inhabitants are Kazakh or Tuvan, though Chinese tourists (and the occasional foreigner) descend on the place in droves during the summer months. With a little effort it’s just about possible to escape the crowds, but as facilities grow and domestic travel increases, it gets harder every year. Many visitors come hoping for a cameo by the Kanas Lake Monster, China’s Nessie, who has long figured in scary stories around yurt campfires. She appears every year or two, bringing journalists and conspiracy hounds in her wake.