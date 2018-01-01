Welcome to Hotan

An ancient Silk Road city with a long and illustrious history, Hotan (和田; Hétián) is nevertheless moving quickly and relentlessly into the modern age. Indeed, today it can be hard at first to imagine that this was once the focal point of the ancient kingdom of Khotan (224 BC to AD 1006), or that later it became an important junction of the southern Silk Road from where trade routes led into India.

