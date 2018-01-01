Welcome to Hotan
But get off the busy main avenues and enter the fabulous bazaar or wonderfully varied night market and you'll quickly get a sense of this important Uyghur city's history and culture. The main reason to come here today is to explore several ancient sites around the city, or simply to shop for jade, silk, carpets and all manner of other things at Hotan's various markets.
Top experiences in Hotan
Amazing hotels and hostels
Hotan activities
The Silk Road of China
Geographically and culturally, Northwest China is about as far away from “traditional China” as you can get without crossing the border. The source of the Silk Road – the ancient trade route that helped create the modern world – is unlike anything you’ll find in Beijing or Xi'an, and this 18-day adventure crossing the country via rail takes you deep into the China few ever see. Otherworldly experiences abound, both on train and off: watch the sun rise over the dunes outside Dunhuang, explore the world of the Muslim Uyghurs, spend the night in traditional yurts near Urumqi, and venture into the Taklamakan Desert to Kashgar. There’s more, of course, but we’ve got to keep a few secrets, right?