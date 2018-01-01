Welcome to Bù'ěrjīn

Bù’ěrjīn (布尔津), also known as Burqin, is 620km north of Ürümqi, and marks the end of the desert-like Jungar Basin and the beginning of the lusher sub-Siberian birch forests and mountains to the north. The town’s population is mainly Kazakh, but there are also Russians, Han, Uyghur and Tuvans.

