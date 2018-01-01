Welcome to Bù'ěrjīn

Bù’ěrjīn (布尔津), also known as Burqin, is 620km north of Ürümqi, and marks the end of the desert-like Jungar Basin and the beginning of the lusher sub-Siberian birch forests and mountains to the north. The town’s population is mainly Kazakh, but there are also Russians, Han, Uyghur and Tuvans.

Read More

The town itself is clean and friendly, and has clear architectural influences from nearby Russia. There's little to see and do, but it's a pleasant place to start or end a journey to the magnificent Kanas Lake Nature Reserve.

Read Less

Top experiences in Bù'ěrjīn

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $45.49

Image for