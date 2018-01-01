Welcome to Wùyuán
Wùyuán (婺源) is home to some of southeastern China’s most immaculate views. Parcelled away in this hilly pocket is a scattered cluster of picturesque Huīzhōu villages, where old China remains preserved in enticing panoramas of ancient bridges, trickling streams and stone-flagged alleyways.
Despite lending its name to the entire area, the main town of Wùyuán itself is a fairly bog-standard town, but it has some comfortable hotels, and you can arrange bicycle hire here for cycling trips into the far more arresting countryside.
Top experiences in Wùyuán
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.