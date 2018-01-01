Welcome to Zhàoxīng
Zhàoxīng (肇兴) has emerged from its stunning natural seclusion as a drawcard for visitors looking to experience life in a Dong vilage. The traditional wooden housing is overshadowed only by the 'wind and rain' bridges, reminiscent of a fantasy epic. Then there are the five drum towers that call forth generations of ritual and celebration.
Away from the main street, Zhàoxīng remains a working farming village, where most people still speak only their native Dong language and little has changed for generations.
Entry to the village is ¥100.
Top experiences in Zhàoxīng
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.