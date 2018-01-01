Welcome to Wēiníng
On the historically significant trade route between north Yúnnán and Sìchuān, the small town of Wēiníng (威宁) is now better known as the site of the wonderful Cǎohǎi Lake, which sits on its western edge and attracts birds and their human followers from across the global (the rare black-necked crane is the signature find).
Like much of the province, Wēiníng has remarkable ethnic diversity, including a large population of Muslim Hui. Seeing the fare and fashion on offer at the town's twice-weekly market is a worthy outing, especially if you don't have time to explore the villages further east.
