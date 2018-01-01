Welcome to Qīngyán

With its winding, stone-flagged streets and restored city walls, Qīngyán (青岩) makes a pleasant diversion from modern Guìyáng. A former Ming-era military outpost dating back to 1378, Qīngyán was once a traffic hub between the southwest provinces, leaving the village with Taoist temples and Buddhist monasteries rubbing up against Christian churches and menacing watchtowers.

Entry to the town costs ¥80.

