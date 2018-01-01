Welcome to Ānshùn

Ānshùn (安顺) is an unassuming provincial city which makes a convenient base for travel around western Guìzhōu. The prime attraction is Hóngshān Lake, especially when lit up at night; it's fringed by a gorgeous walking track leading up to two temples. Once a marvellous historical city ringed by a town wall, the city’s heritage has largely vanished and now it’s the surrounding sights that are the real draws. Shoppers can look out for batik, kitchen knives and the lethal Ānjiǔ brand of alcohol.