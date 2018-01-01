Welcome to Sānjiāng
The town is best treated as an arrival, overnighting and departure point, with high-speed trains to Guìlín and slower trains north into Húnán province.
Top experiences in Sānjiāng
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Sānjiāng activities
Private Transfer From Fenghuang to Guilin and stops at Chengyang Dong Village
Our driver will meet you at any places of the Fenghuang area at 9:00am or any time before 15:00pm, Guilin is 400KM away from Fenghuang, The journey takes 6-7 hours by private car, because we also need to stop at the Chengyang Dong village , If we don't stops at Chengyang Dong village just take a 5 hours. Chengyang is a cluster of eight villages in a small river valley, in hilly country about five hours northwest of Guilin. It is about 18 kilometers north of Sanjiang on the Linxi River. The township is a farming community with tea plantations in the hills and fields next to the river. The villages are clusters of wooden structures, and the whole view is idyllic. Chengyang has a covered bridge, the Chengyang Wind and Rain Bridge, over the river. The bridge is built on five thick pillars, and atop each pillar are multi-story wooden structures with layered roofs. It is unusual architecture. Perhaps the heavy layered roofs are meant to weigh the bridge down to the pillar foundations. There are about 100 traditional covered bridges like this in the area, but this is a big one. The big intricately covered bridges don’t seem so necessary for shelter, since the weather is generally mild. The Chengyang area is great hiking country, so the place is a great area for getting out and exploring a picturesque farming community with a unique culture. After the visit, we can have a simple lunch, like the rice noodles at Chengyang area then ahead to Guilin area, from Chengyang to Guilin area need 2hrs driving and arrival in Guilin/Yangshuo around 16:30.
Private Transfer From Guilin To Fenghuang and stops at Chengyang Dong Village
Our driver will meet you at any places of the Longji terraces or Guilin city center area or Yangshuo area at 9:00am or any time before 15:00pm. Guilin is 400KM away from Fenghuang, The journey takes 6-7 hours by private car, because we also need to stop at the Chengyang Dong village , If we don't stops at Chengyang Dong village just take a 5 hours. Chengyang is a cluster of eight villages in a small river valley, in hilly country about five hours northwest of Guilin. It is about 18 kilometers north of Sanjiang on the Linxi River. The township is a farming community with tea plantations in the hills and fields next to the river. The villages are clusters of wooden structures, and the whole view is idyllic. Chengyang has a covered bridge, the Chengyang Wind and Rain Bridge, over the river. The bridge is built on five thick pillars, and atop each pillar are multi-story wooden structures with layered roofs. It is unusual architecture. Perhaps the heavy layered roofs are meant to weigh the bridge down to the pillar foundations. There are about 100 traditional covered bridges like this in the area, but this is a big one. The big intricately covered bridges don’t seem so necessary for shelter, since the weather is generally mild. The Chengyang area is great hiking country, so the place is a great area for getting out and exploring a picturesque farming community with a unique culture. After the visit, we can have a simple lunch, like the rice noodles at Chengyang area then ahead to Guilin area, from Chengyang to Fenghuang area need 3hrs driving and arrival in Fenghuang around 16:30.
Longji Rice Terraces & Sanjiang Chengyang Dong village Private Day Tour
The Longji Rice Terraces offer some of the most fantastic scenery in China or indeed the world. Beautiful when the sun reflects in the water of the paddy fields and glowing with yellow ears when the harvest is ripe, Longji (Dragon's Back) is a feast for the eyes.There are about 66 square kilometers (25 sq mi) of terraced fields. The rice terraces are built into the hillsides, and look like great amphitheatres or ribbons as they wind round the contours in tiered bands. Sanjiang County is located in the Guangxi, Guizhou and Hunan three provinces border region, it is a Dong Minority County; and Chengyang which is also named Saier, is a representative Dong Minority community in Sanjiang. Here in Chengyang, you could not only enjoy Dong style clothing and cultures, but also discover amazing Dong sytle architectures. Chengyang Dong Villages include 8 traditional natural villages, they are Ma'an, Ping Zhai, Yan Zhai, Pingtan, Dong Zhai, Da Zhai, Pingpu and Jichang. In this 12.55 square kilometers area, the eight villages have about 2200 Dong families and over 10000 people. When you walk in Chengyang, you will find yourself in a natural Dong Minority Museum, eight natural villages, each village has a wind and rain bridge, a drum tower and a stage, different villages have different styles on design of these public Dong architectures, if you have time, you could rent a local villager to tell you the differences of each village, very interesting. Itinerary: 8:00--9:30: Guilin--Longji terraces--Ping'an village. 9:30--11:30: Visit the Ping'an village/terraces area. 11:30--12:30: Have a lunch at Long hair village. 12:30--14:00: Transfer to Chengyang village. 14:00--16:30: Visit the Chengyang Dong village. 16:30--18:30: Back to Guilin hotel/Guilin airport/train station.
Longji Rice Terraces & Chengyang & Drop off at Zhaoxing village Private Day Tour
The Longji Rice Terraces offer some of the most fantastic scenery in China or indeed the world. Beautiful when the sun reflects in the water of the paddy fields and glowing with yellow ears when the harvest is ripe, Longji (Dragon's Back) is a feast for the eyes.There are about 66 square kilometers (25 sq mi) of terraced fields. The rice terraces are built into the hillsides, and look like great amphitheatres or ribbons as they wind round the contours in tiered bands. Sanjiang County is located in the Guangxi, Guizhou and Hunan three provinces border region, it is a Dong Minority County; and Chengyangwhich is also named Saier, is a representative Dong Minority community in Sanjiang. Here in Chengyang, you could not only enjoy Dong style clothing and cultures, but also discover amazing Dong sytle architectures. Chengyang Dong Villages include 8 traditional natural villages, they are Ma'an, Ping Zhai, Yan Zhai, Pingtan, Dong Zhai, Da Zhai, Pingpu and Jichang. In this 12.55 square kilometers area, the eight villages have about 2200 Dong families and over 10000 people. When you walk in Chengyang, you will find yourself in a natural Dong Minority Museum, eight natural villages, each village has a wind and rain bridge, a drum tower and a stage, different villages have different styles on design of these public Dong architectures, if you have time, you could rent a local villager to tell you the differences of each village, very interesting. Itinerary: 8:00--9:30: Guilin--Longji terraces--Ping'an village. 9:30--11:30: Visit the Ping'an village/terraces area. 11:30--12:30: Have a lunch at Long hair village. 12:30--14:00: Transfer to Chengyang village. 14:00--16:30: Visit the Chengyang Dong village. 16:30--18:30: Transfer to Zhaoxing Dong village