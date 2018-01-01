Private Transfer From Guilin To Fenghuang and stops at Chengyang Dong Village

Our driver will meet you at any places of the Longji terraces or Guilin city center area or Yangshuo area at 9:00am or any time before 15:00pm. Guilin is 400KM away from Fenghuang, The journey takes 6-7 hours by private car, because we also need to stop at the Chengyang Dong village , If we don't stops at Chengyang Dong village just take a 5 hours. Chengyang is a cluster of eight villages in a small river valley, in hilly country about five hours northwest of Guilin. It is about 18 kilometers north of Sanjiang on the Linxi River. The township is a farming community with tea plantations in the hills and fields next to the river. The villages are clusters of wooden structures, and the whole view is idyllic. Chengyang has a covered bridge, the Chengyang Wind and Rain Bridge, over the river. The bridge is built on five thick pillars, and atop each pillar are multi-story wooden structures with layered roofs. It is unusual architecture. Perhaps the heavy layered roofs are meant to weigh the bridge down to the pillar foundations. There are about 100 traditional covered bridges like this in the area, but this is a big one. The big intricately covered bridges don’t seem so necessary for shelter, since the weather is generally mild. The Chengyang area is great hiking country, so the place is a great area for getting out and exploring a picturesque farming community with a unique culture. After the visit, we can have a simple lunch, like the rice noodles at Chengyang area then ahead to Guilin area, from Chengyang to Fenghuang area need 3hrs driving and arrival in Fenghuang around 16:30.