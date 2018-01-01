All Inclusive Private Tour of Maiji Mountain Grottoes & Fuxi Temple, Dadiwan Site

Day 1: Arrive at Tianshui (D) By flight or high speed train arrive at Tianshui, Our professional tour guide will meet you at the arriving hall Transfer to the downtown, Accommodation : Tianshui Sunshine Hotel Day 2: (B/L/D) Enjoy breakfast in the hotel, by car / van to Maiji Moutain Grottoes, there are morn than 7,200 stone carvings and clay sculptures preserved very well, also called “Museum of the Oriental Sculpture ”. Tianshui is the hometown of Fuxi, who, the ancestor of the Chinese nation was born here, legend has Fuxi created language, Eight Trigrams and taught people etiquette for the development of civilization of human.In the afternoon, you will visit The Fuxi temple and the folk-custom museum in the town. The folk-custom museum is based on a local Hu’s residence, it was consist of a southward compound and northward compound, the original domestic architectures of the residential compounds have been well- preserved.Accommodation : Tianshui Sunshine Hotel Day 3: (B/L/D) You will be transferred by comfortably air-conditioned private vehicle to Dadiwan Museum, it will take about 1.5 hours on the way, you will see the local village's scenery. The Dadiwan Museum opened in 2011,The site has a history ranging from 4,800 to 8,000 years Right in here, one may witness the most ancient Chinese paintings, specimens of crops, painted potteries, characters of Chinese language, concrete ground floor and Chinese palatial architectures. We will show you to a local restaurant to taste local food. walk around in the local old street. In the afternoon visit the Nanguo Temple is famous for a 2,500 years old cypress being water continuously by an ever-bubbling fountain.Accommodation : Tianshui Sunshine Hotel Day 4: (B) Enjoy your breakfast in the hotel, transfer to the high speed train station or the airport for your next destination. (There are a lot of high speed trains go to Lanzhou and further of the Silk Road) Tour ends, wish you have a pleasant trip with us, and welcome to book our next trip in Gansu province, Tour code is 40805P10 , 40805P9