Welcome to Southern Gānsù

Mountainous and largely verdant, the southern part of Gānsù is a sight to behold. The Tibetan-inhabited areas around Xiàhé and Lángmùsì are the principal enticements here – perfect stopovers for overlanders heading to or from Sìchuān or destinations in their own right. Southwest of Lánzhōu, the inspiring vistas of the Yellow River and the Buddhist grottoes of Bǐnglíng Sì, carved out of dusty desert cliffs, remain some of the best-kept secrets in the country.