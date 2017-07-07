12-Day Tibet Nomad Adventure

Day 1: Arrive in XiningUpon your arrive in Xining Airport or Train Station, you will be transferred to Lete Youth Hostel and enjoy the rest of the day at your leisure. Day 2: Drive to RebgongDrive to Rebkong; Morning visits at Upper and Lower Sanggeshong Monasteries where you will see some of the most well-known thangka paintings and Tibetan traditional arts. In the afternoon, visit Gomar Stupa and Rongwu Gonchen Monastery. It is the mother monastery of 35 other monasteries in the region. Overnight: Homestay in Rebgong.Day 3: Drive to LabrangIn the morning, you will drive 93 miles (150 kilometers) to Sanggchu (Xia’he) to visit Labrang Monastery. You can walk in the streets of Labrang and enjoy Tibetan market. Overnight: Baoma Hotel.Day 4: Drive to Taktsang LhamuDrive 4 hours to Taktsang Lhamu (Lang'mu'si). Overnight: Medium Hotel.Day 5: HikeA day of hiking in Langmusi both by foot and horse. (experience horseback riding). Overnight: Medium Hotel.Day 6: Drive to Shetso LakeDrive to Shetso Lake via Machu County and camp by the Shore of Shetso Lake. Meet the Yaks and Nomad Crew to prepare Nyenpo Yurtse trek. You could also walk along the shore and wander into nearby mountains on your own. Shetso Lake is the most beautiful lake in the geo-park. The shores are carpeted with wild flowers unleashing intoxicating perfume aroma. You camp here for the first night. Overnight: Camp.Day 7: Nyenpo Yurtse Trek Day 1Average altitude for today is 13,255 ft (4,040 m). Walking distance is around 6 mi (9 km). Overnight: Camp.Day 8: Nyenpo Yurtse Trek Day 2Average altitude is 12,467 ft (3,800 m). Walking distance is around 6 mi (10 km). Overnight: Camp.Day 9: Nyenpo Yurtse Trek day 3Average altitude is 13,429 ft (4,093 m). Walking distance is around 9 mi (15 km). Drive to Jigdril or Machen County once the trekking ends around lunch time. Overnight: Medium HotelDay 10: Drive to Qinghai LakeDrive to south shore of the Qinghai Lake. Overnight: Nomad Tent Camp near the lakeDay 11: Drive Back to XiningBefore driving to Xining, you will hike on Shala-pass 12,467 ft (3,800 m) for 1 to 2 hours where you will have a panoramic view of the Qinghai Lake and great scenery with animals and camp sites of Tibetan nomad herders. Drop in Lete Youth Hostel at arrival in Xining. Overnight: Lete Youth Hostel Day 12: Transfer to Airport or Train StationYou will be transferred to the Airport or Train Station in Xining where the tour concludes.