Welcome to Valdivia

Valdivia was crowned the capital of Chile's newest Región XIV (Los Ríos) in 2007, after years of defection talk surrounding its inclusion in the Lakes District despite its geographical, historical and cultural differences. It is the most important university town in southern Chile and, as such, offers a strong emphasis on the arts, student prices at many hostels, cafes, restaurants and bars, southern Chile's best craft beer culture and a refreshing dose of youthful energy and German effervescence.