Puerto Varas to Bariloche Andean Lakes Crossing, Return Option
One-Way Lakes Crossing: Puerto Varas to Bariloche (1 day)After meeting in our local offices, head northeast toward Petrohué, a town bordering Llanquihue Lake, the second largest lake in Chile. During the drive, gaze in awe at two snowcapped volcanoes stealing the show, Calbuco and the perfectly cone-shaped Osorno.Enter Vicente Pérez Rosales National Park, expansive landscapes of soaring volcanoes, fragrant forests, rivers and glassy lakes, and learn about the park’s history with a knowledgeable guide. Disembark and stroll toward one of the park’s top attractions, the raging Petrohué Waterfalls, cascading down lava beds created by Osorno volcano looming in the background.Next, board a ferry and sail across Todos los Santos Lake, enveloped by the foothills of the Andes, to Peulla, a hamlet near the Argentina border. During the 2-hour boat ride on the shimmering green waters, weather permitting, be dazzled by views of Osorno, the ‘sharp-pointed’ Pontiagudo volcano, and El Tronador volcano, ‘The Thunderer,’ located in the southern Andes.Disembark at Peulla and enjoy a leisurely lunch (own expense) at a hotel, perhaps following it up with a pisco sour in the lounge.Then go through customs, board a bus and capture amazing views as you cross the border in the Andes range at 3,202 feet (976 meters) above sea level. Snake your way down the mountains to Puerto Frías, sail across the deep turquoise-colored Felix Frías Lake to Puerto Alegre, where you’ll take a bus to Puerto Blest. In the evening, cruise from Puerto Blest across the last of your lakes of the day, the sapphire-blue waters of Nahuel Huapi, spanning 346 square miles (897 sq km), its fingers stretching deep into beech and cypress woods.Arrive at Puerto Pañuelo after an hour and take a bus ride to the city of Bariloche, a tourism hotspot sprawled along the shoreline of Nahuel Huapi Lake.If you've opted for the round trip back to Chile, see Itinerary below for details.
Day Tour to The Border of Llanquihue Lake and Osorno Volcano from Puerto Varas
This city is a beautiful village that recalls the old Bavaria. From there were the first settlers who arrived to this area. The city started in 1856 as a boarding pier, soon appeared tanneries, mills, breweries, etc. We will walk around its beautiful old houses of German style, admiring the gardens and incomparable views of the volcanoes Osorno and Puntiagudo. As an option, passengers can go to the German Colonial Museum which portrays the life of the settlers, and at the lake shore (tickets not included), observe the Teatro del Lago (Lake Theatre) here each year is presented the famous Frutillar Musical Week, this is a Summer Festival, presents classic music from Chile and abroad that offer each year, approximately 40 concerts. From here we go to Puerto Octay, also located by the north shore of the lake. With a strong German influence it was the most important gateway to the agricultural products to Osorno city. We will see the ancient streets, the Main Square and the viewing point. We continue visiting “Villa la Cascada” located at the base of the Osorno volcano, surrounded by natives trees and a beach of fine sand, when we get to Ensenada. We start to ascend to the ski centre Centro de SKI y Montaña Volcán Osorno, located at 1.240 meters (3937 feet). There we will stay about an hour, will be time for sightseeing, take pictures and appreciate a unique view to the summit of the volcano with glaciers of eternal snow, the Calbuco, Lake Llanquihue and the Pacific Ocean. As an option passengers can take a cup of coffee or a sandwich at the coffee shop of the place or take the lift to ascend to 1450 meters altitude in the Station Primavera (Spring) or 1750 meters at Station Glaciar (Glacier) where there is a wonderful and breathtaking views of Lake Llanquihue. (These services are not included in the price of the tour). The place for lunch (not included) will be coordinated with the tour guide depending on time and logistic of the tour.
Rafting at Petrohue River from Puerto Varas
Characterized by a very entertaining activity, easy and beautiful, Petrohué River is located in a privileged area in the landscape of the Lake District. You'll go down the River Petrohué in their class III / IV rapids for almost 2 hours always accompanied by the beautiful landscapes that make the Andes special. It's variety of birds and vegetation will intrigue you.You'll travel to our base in Ensenada and after a full safety briefing, you can get ready for the adventure. After 5 minutes transfer, you'll arrive at the start point of our rafting adventure at the Petrohué Nacional Vicente Perez Rosales, the first park established in 1926. The river flows from Lake Todos Los Santos and makes its way to Reloncaví fjord surrounded by the snow-capped volcano of Osorno and the steep hill Calbuco Puntiagudo.You embark on a quiet section of the river where you'll have the opportunity to practice different paddling techniques before going into action with the first rapid name: "Ciao Dry".From here there are 14 km of continuous fun, full of class III and IV rapids, such as: "That", "The Chicken", "Swiss Cheese" and "The Swimmer" among many others. You will have the chance to stop and enjoy few places where you can get off the raft, climb the cliffs of the shore and jump into the clear waters.After 2 hours of travel, you've reached the point of landing. You will have time to get change into your dry and comfortable clothe before returning to base for a very worthy Pisco Sour and snack while you see images and video of the trip before returning to Puerto Varas.
Day Trip: Llanquihue City from Puerto Montt
Llanquihue city is a beautiful village that recalls the old Bavaria. From there were the first settlers who arrived to this area. The city started in 1856 as a boarding pier, soon appeared tanneries, mills, breweries, etc. We will walk around its beautiful old houses of German style, admiring the gardens and incomparable views of the volcanoes Osorno and Puntiagudo. As an option, passengers can go to the German Colonial Museum which portrays the life of the settlers and at the lake shore (tickets not included), observe the Teatro del Lago (Lake Theatre) where each year is presented the famous Frutillar Musical Week, this is a Summer Festival, presents classic music from Chile and abroad that offer each year, approximately 40 concerts. From here we go to Puerto Octay, also located by the north shore of the lake. With a strong German influence it was the most important gateway to the agricultural products to Osorno city. We will see the ancient streets, the Main Square and the viewing point.
Rafting the Petrohue River from Puerto Montt
Characterized by very entertaining activities, the beautiful Petrohué River is located in a privileged area in the landscape of the Lake District. You will raft down the River Petrohué in their class III / IV rapids for almost 2 hours always accompanied by the beautiful landscapes that make the Andes special while it's variety of birds and vegetation will accompany you.You will travel to our base in Ensenada and after a full safety briefing, we can get ready for the adventure. After 5 minutes transfer, you will arrive at the start point of our rafting adventure at the Petrohué Nacional Vicente Perez Rosales, the first park established in 1926. The river flows from Lake Todos Los Santos and makes its way to Reloncaví fjord surrounded by the snow-capped volcano of Osorno and the steep hill Calbuco Puntiagudo. You will embarked on a quiet section of the river where we'll have the opportunity to practice different paddling techniques before going into action with the first rapid name: "Ciao Dry". From here there are 14 km of continuous fun, full of class III and IV rapids, such as: "That", "The Chicken", "Swiss Cheese" and "The Swimmer" among many others. You will have the chance to stop and enjoy few places where we can get off the raft, climb the cliffs of the shore and jump into the clear waters.After 2 hours of travel, you've reached the point of landing. You will have time to get change into your dry and comfortable clothe before returning to base for a very worthy Pisco Sour and snack while you see images and video of the trip before returning to Puerto Montt.
LLANQUIHUE LAKE CIRQUIT - WATERFALLS
ITINERARY We will commence our tour along the southern shore of Llanquihue Lake to visit Ensenada and the lovely Green lagoon, then we will visit the most magnificent waterfalls in the area after doing a trekking of 2 km. The next visit point will be Port Octay, a town which long time ago was the most important port of Llanquihue Lake, here we will stop for having lunch. Then, heading south, we will arrive at Frutillar, a city known for its musical weeks, its German gastronomy and its peaceful beach with view to the Calbuco and Osorno volcanoes. Return we will take the coastal route called "route of the settlers” to arrive at the Llanquihue city. THIS TOUR INCLUDES Shared transport English guide Visit to Ensenada Visit to Green Lagoon Tekking Cascada (difficult: media) Visit to Puerto Octay Visit to Frutillar “Route of the settlers” Visit to Llanquihue THE FOLLOWING POINTS ARE NOT INCLUDED Lunch and beverage Entrance to German Settler Museum of Frutillar Tips And all that does not appear in the description