Day Tour to The Border of Llanquihue Lake and Osorno Volcano from Puerto Varas

This city is a beautiful village that recalls the old Bavaria. From there were the first settlers who arrived to this area. The city started in 1856 as a boarding pier, soon appeared tanneries, mills, breweries, etc. We will walk around its beautiful old houses of German style, admiring the gardens and incomparable views of the volcanoes Osorno and Puntiagudo. As an option, passengers can go to the German Colonial Museum which portrays the life of the settlers, and at the lake shore (tickets not included), observe the Teatro del Lago (Lake Theatre) here each year is presented the famous Frutillar Musical Week, this is a Summer Festival, presents classic music from Chile and abroad that offer each year, approximately 40 concerts. From here we go to Puerto Octay, also located by the north shore of the lake. With a strong German influence it was the most important gateway to the agricultural products to Osorno city. We will see the ancient streets, the Main Square and the viewing point. We continue visiting “Villa la Cascada” located at the base of the Osorno volcano, surrounded by natives trees and a beach of fine sand, when we get to Ensenada. We start to ascend to the ski centre Centro de SKI y Montaña Volcán Osorno, located at 1.240 meters (3937 feet). There we will stay about an hour, will be time for sightseeing, take pictures and appreciate a unique view to the summit of the volcano with glaciers of eternal snow, the Calbuco, Lake Llanquihue and the Pacific Ocean. As an option passengers can take a cup of coffee or a sandwich at the coffee shop of the place or take the lift to ascend to 1450 meters altitude in the Station Primavera (Spring) or 1750 meters at Station Glaciar (Glacier) where there is a wonderful and breathtaking views of Lake Llanquihue. (These services are not included in the price of the tour). The place for lunch (not included) will be coordinated with the tour guide depending on time and logistic of the tour.