Welcome to Futaleufú

The Río Futaleufú's wild, frosty-mint waters have made this modest mountain town famous. Not just a mecca for kayaking and rafting, it also boasts fly-fishing, hiking and horseback riding. Improved roads and growing numbers of package-tour visitors mean it isn't off the map anymore – just note the ratio of down puffs to woolen mantas (ponchos). It's a fun place, but if you prefer a peaceful visit, go on either end of the summer rush.

