Welcome to The Centre
In further contrast, the central copper-coloured plains around Antigua are dotted with old windmills dating back a couple of centuries. It is the sort of landscape that makes you wish you had invested in that wide-angle camera lens. This area has some of the most scenic drives on the island, particularly around Betancuria and Tefía.
Top experiences in The Centre
The Centre activities
Fuerteventura Oasis Park Ticket plus Transport
Start your day with a pickup from your hotel, then travel by air-conditioned coach to Fuerteventura Oasis Park. Located in La Lajita in the south of the island, it is home to more than 3,000 animals and thousands of tropical plants.On arrival, pick up a map and plot your day. Perhaps start at the parrot show, which is located close to the entrance. Watch in amazement as these colorful birds demonstrate their comical talents, and learn fascinating facts about them from the keeper. Or venture to the birds of prey show to learn about the ecological importance of hawks, vultures, owls and eagles.After, continue to the reptile show where you can get up close to snakes, crocodiles and more. En route, pass the lemur enclosure. Look for these mysterious creatures amid the trees and, should you wish, head inside with one of the park’s biologists to interact with them (own expense).Next, make your way through the monkey habitats. Be enchanted by tiny tamarins and marmosets, marvel at the mighty baboons, and hear the excited chatter of patas monkeys as you stroll.Then, find yourself in the African savannah! Watch as gazelles frolic, hippos bathe, elephants play and cheetahs race. Head up onto the aerial walkway and come face-to-face with a herd of curious giraffes. Reach out and stroke their distinctive coats and, if you’ve purchased a food bag (own expense), feel the tickle of their tongues as they eat out of the palm of your hand.Feeling adventurous? Head off on a camel safari (own expense). From atop your trusty steed, set off in a convoy to the top of a nearby mountain for stunning views of the island, or head deeper into the park to get a closer look at the animals.Later, stop at one of the three restaurants for a drink and some food (own expense), then make for the sea lion show. Watch as these slippery creatures dance and perform tricks. You can also book to enjoy direct contact with them in the water (own expense).Other highlights include a birds-of-prey show, Fuerteventura’s only botanical garden and a farm where your young ones can pet animals such as goats, ostriches, guinea pigs and rabbits.Your tour concludes with a drop-off back at your hotel.
Fuerteventura Quad or Buggy Tour
2-hour Fuerteventura Quad or Buggy TourSet off in a convoy with your guide and the rest of your small group, and make your way to the north of the island. Feel the breeze on your face as you rumble along the roads to the outskirts of Corralejo, then hit the dirt tracks and rev your engine.With your adrenaline pumping, head off-road to the base of the volcano chain and surrounding area. Soak up the incredible views and feel the thrill as you bounce up and down the sand dunes and hills.After a time, continue north toward the coast. En route, pass by the charming fishing village of Majanicho for a snapshot of daily, local life.When you reach the coast, marvel at the breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Then, head back off-road and let the engine rip as you roar over the volcanic terrain, accelerating up hills and crashing down the towering sand dunes.After approximately two hours, your tour concludes with a drop-off back at the original start point.3-hour Quad or Buggy tour Travel in a convoy accompanied by a guide across dirt trails. As soon as you leave Caleta de Fuste, press the accelerator and feel the sea breeze while you travel along the east coast whilst you climb up and down rocky mountains. Venture along the Cheese Route crossing through small majorero towns at the stroke of the engine, without forgetting to make a brief stop at an artisan cheese factory and taste this delicious majorero delicacy.Take a short break on the beach and refresh yourself if your wish before you continue along the coast until you arrive back at Caleta de Fuste.The trail ends after around 3 hours with drop-off back at the original starting point.4.5-hour Fuerteventura Quad or Buggy TourTraveling in a convoy with your instructor and small group, set off toward the volcano chain in northern Fuerteventura. When you reach the outskirts of Corralejo, hit the throttle and feel the speed as you head off-road.Take in the incredible lunar landscape as you bound over the jagged terrain to the base of the volcano. Then, feel your excitement build as you come swerving down sand dunes and race along the great expanse of the surrounding desert.Make your first stop at one of the island’s most popular surfing beaches. Gaze out over the dark blue ocean and watch as the mighty waves crash against the fine, white sand. Then, enjoy around an hour of free time to recharge with some food (own expense).Continue along the sand tracks to the ocean, stopping first at the lagoons at El Cotillo and then by a lonely lighthouse on the coast. Pass the quaint Majanicho fishing village, then make your way back onto the dirt paths for your final off-road driving experience.Your tour concludes after approximately 4.5 hours with a drop-off back at the original start point.
Lanzarote Timanfaya, Playa Blanca Tour from Fuerteventura
Make your own way to Corralejo Harbour in northern Fuerteventura to board a ferry for your 30-minute crossing to Lanzarote. On arrival in Playa Blanca, where your ferry boat docks, enjoy around an hour of free time to refuel with a drink and a snack (own expense) before joining up with your local guide. Then, hop into an air-conditioned coach and relax as you cruise along the island roads, taking in views of pristine beaches and marveling at the distinct volcanic landscape.Your first stop of the tour is Timanfaya National Park. As you draw closer, feel dwarfed by the towering ring of dormant volcanoes known as the Fire Mountains (Montañas de Fuego), then set off on a 15-minute optional camel ride (own expense) to get a closer look at the incredible ochre landscape.Return to your coach and head to the top of one of the Fire Mountains. Walk with your guide around the summit and hear how the park lies on top of a residual magma chamber that reaches temperatures of around 752°F (400°C). Then, watch in amazement as your guide performs tricks to demonstrate the immense geothermal energy stirring below.Next, trace the Route of the Volcanoes, soaking up the stunning views as your coach rumbles along the slopes. As you travel, listen to your guide talk about the 18th-century eruptions that formed the area’s surreal landscape.Then, continue on to La Geria, Lanzarote’s verdant winemaking region. Gaze out of the window at the endless sea of vineyards, and listen to your guide talk about the methods that local winemakers use to produce the island’s refreshing, fruity wine. Then, visit a local winery and head inside to sample a glass.After, head back to Playa Blanca. With up to four hours here to spend at your leisure before catching the return ferry, perhaps make your way to the beach to relax on the sands or cool off in the clear waters, or take a seat at one of the many cafes or restaurants to refuel with a drink and some food (own expense).Your tour then concludes back at Corralejo Harbour in Fuerteventura.
Private Sunset Sailing Charter for Couples from Corralejo
Depart from Corralejo Harbour to Lobos Island in the evening in preparation for the sunset. Enjoy this sailing cruise around the island. It includes one stop to practise your favourite aquatic sport where you can enjoy snorkelling, sailing, fishing, paddle surf or just sunbathe and relax at "Playa de la Concha". Unwind with some fine wine, champagne, cheese and a delicious dinner whilst the sunset creates a picture over the ocean. Chill out on deck, cocktail in hand, with the wind pushing you across the crystal waters of Lobos Island.
4-hour sailing tour of Lobos Island from Fuerteventura
The COMBO is our most appreciated excursion. On this tour the visitor can enjoy the confort and the security of a modern sailing catamaran for the most of the 4 hours and the thrilling ride with one of our top class speedboats. After sailing around the Island of Lobos we change the catamaran for the speedboat so that the clients can get a glimpse of the spectacular sea lagoons situated in the south of Lobos Island. Back at the catamaran after 20 minutes on the island we start the water activities. The snorkelling enthusiasts can feed the fish from their hand, kayaks and SUP boards are available. The crew are there to ensure everybody’s safety and instruct the visitors on how to use the equipment if necessary. All the water activities are happening in front of the marvellous Concha Beach where the marine life and the turquoise waters are spectacular. A Canary Islands Cuisine inspired Brunch is also offered on the morning tours while in the afternoon we serve champagne and fruit sticks. During the 4 hours the crew is taking photographs that can later be downloaded for free from our websites gallery.
Lanzarote Volcano and Wine Region Tour from Fuerteventura
After pickup by bus from your hotel or a central meeting point in Corralejo, Jandia, or Castillo, travel to the portside at Corralejo to board your Lineas Romero glass-bottomed ferry.Then, relax on deck and enjoy the open-air sea journey as you sail to Playa Blanca in southern Lanzarote.Meet your experienced guide here, settle aboard a comfortable, air-conditioned coach, and head first to the Timanfaya National Park, home to Lanzarote’s Timanfaya volcano.Enjoy a drive through the lunar-like volcanic landscapes of the park and stop to watch some geothermal demonstrations that highlight the intense underground heat in this dormant volcanic area.From here, travel on to La Geria, Lanzarote’s wine region: famous for its unique-looking vineyards, where each vine is planted in a weather-protective hollow in the soil.Stop to enjoy some of the local wine and then visit an Aloe Vera museum to learn more about this local crop. Finally, take a panoramic tour of Lanzarote’s south coast to see its majestic cliffs and famous green lagoon of El Golfo.Then, return to the port at Playa Blanca for your boat journey back to Fuerteventura, where your tour finishes with a drop-off at the original starting point.Tour is available in English, German, French, and Spanish Please note: Spanish tours are only available on Saturday