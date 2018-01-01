Welcome to Puerto del Rosario
Long-overlooked, the capital is making efforts to attract a few tourists, with sculptures and street art dotted around. There are no major attractions here, but it's still worth a stroll and a lunch stop.
Top experiences in Puerto del Rosario
Puerto del Rosario activities
Fuerteventura Day Trip from Lanzarote
Start your day trip with a pickup from your Lanzarote meeting point, and travel by air-conditioned coach to Playa Blanca, on the island’s southern coast. Board the ferry for your 30-minute crossing to Fuerteventura, an island that basks in the sparkling Atlantic to the south. Your ferry ticket is prebooked, so there’s no need to wait in line at the port. Once on board, sit back and contemplate the views over the waves and Fuerteventura on the horizon. Head south through Fuerteventura’s dramatic, stark landscapes to Betancuria, the island’s former capital. Cradled into volcanic hills, this ancient whitewashed hamlet was named after the 15th-century Norman explorer, Jean de Béthencourt, who conquered the island. Stroll around its pretty squares independently, and perhaps visit pretty Santa Maria church to see its fine Baroque altar. Next, trace the corkscrew mountain roads to a spectacular viewpoint. Take photos of the breathtaking mountain scenery in front of you and look out for the cheeky chipmunks that make a point of visiting the spot. Continue to Pajara, a traditional village famed for its Church of Our Lady of Regla, which boasts two aisles and Aztec-style door carvings. Wander around as you wish and then head towards South Corralejo, passing by Puerto del Rosario, the island’s capital. Continue to the spectacular National Park of Fuerteventura. The sight of this 6-mile (11-kilometer) expanse of giant sand dunes merging into the aquamarine sea will have your camera working overtime! Afterward, return to Corralejo and, following your ferry crossing, finish your tour with a drop-off at the meeting point.
2-hour Scuba Diving Baptism in Caleta de Fuste
Deep Blue offers the perfect course for you if you are looking forward to stepping into the world of scuba diving. This course is done in Calesta de Fuste, very close to the capital (Puerto del Rosario) and to the airport. In just two hours or two hours and a half, you will learn a lot and enjoy the unforgettable experience of seeing the local marine fauna in their natural habitat.The course is divided into three parts: the first part consists of learning the theoretical basics. The instructor will explain the functioning of the equipment, the hand signals, the safety rules, etc. Then, you will do a firts immersion in the swimming pool in order to make you feel more comfortable and get used to the system. Finally, the diving part in the sea will come, during which you will be delighted by the local marine fauna and some photos will be taken so you can download them later at Deep Blue’s website. Reach a maximum depth of 6 meters. Enjoy the exciting marine fauna from Caleta de Fuste. You will get photos of your activity so you can always remember.
Caleta de Fuste Small-Group Guided Snorkeling Experience
This tour brings you this entertaining and thrilling activity in Caleta de Fuste, one of the best beaches in the island of Fuerteventura, very close to the capital (Puerto del Rosario) and to the airport. Snorkeling allows you to enjoy a water activity and to appreciate the local marine fauna with having to use a complicated diving equipment. With the mask, the diving tube, the neoprene suit and the fins provided, you will have a great time without having to worry about anything. An expert guide will supervise you at all times. Time in the water will be between 40 and 50 minutes. You will enjoy a brief boat ride to the snorkeling area. You will have all the necessary equipment at your disposal. You will see a wide variety of fishes underwater.