Welcome to Betancuria
Jean de Béthencourt thought this the ideal spot to set up house in 1405, so he had living quarters and a chapel built. To this modest settlement he perhaps rather immodestly gave his own name, which, with time, was corrupted to Betancuria. During the course of the 15th century, Franciscan friars moved in and expanded the town. Amazingly, given its size, it remained the island’s capital until 1834. Fuerteventura’s proximity to the North African coast made it easy prey for Moroccan and European pirates who, on numerous occasions, managed to defy Betancuria’s natural mountain defences and sack it.
Today Betancuria is fairly touristy, with multi-language menus, souvenir shops and museum staff dressed in traditional garb. It is still very much worth a visit, though you might want to get here first thing in the morning, before any tour buses arrive.
Fuerteventura Day Trip from Lanzarote
Start your day trip with a pickup from your Lanzarote meeting point, and travel by air-conditioned coach to Playa Blanca, on the island’s southern coast. Board the ferry for your 30-minute crossing to Fuerteventura, an island that basks in the sparkling Atlantic to the south. Your ferry ticket is prebooked, so there’s no need to wait in line at the port. Once on board, sit back and contemplate the views over the waves and Fuerteventura on the horizon. Head south through Fuerteventura’s dramatic, stark landscapes to Betancuria, the island’s former capital. Cradled into volcanic hills, this ancient whitewashed hamlet was named after the 15th-century Norman explorer, Jean de Béthencourt, who conquered the island. Stroll around its pretty squares independently, and perhaps visit pretty Santa Maria church to see its fine Baroque altar. Next, trace the corkscrew mountain roads to a spectacular viewpoint. Take photos of the breathtaking mountain scenery in front of you and look out for the cheeky chipmunks that make a point of visiting the spot. Continue to Pajara, a traditional village famed for its Church of Our Lady of Regla, which boasts two aisles and Aztec-style door carvings. Wander around as you wish and then head towards South Corralejo, passing by Puerto del Rosario, the island’s capital. Continue to the spectacular National Park of Fuerteventura. The sight of this 6-mile (11-kilometer) expanse of giant sand dunes merging into the aquamarine sea will have your camera working overtime! Afterward, return to Corralejo and, following your ferry crossing, finish your tour with a drop-off at the meeting point.
Fuerteventura Half-Day 4x4 Jeep Tour
Explore Fuerteventura in a soft-top Land Rover Defender jeep, with room for up to six passengers, plus a driver. Your first stop is La Pared (the wall), a natural seawall. Then journey to Pajara, stopping along the way to take in the scenery from the Mirador de los Elefantes viewpoint.Visit Ajuy, and discover the Caves of Ajuy, a stunning natural monument. Drop into a local cheese factory to enjoy a tasting of majorero cheese, an island specialty. Learn how cheese is made from the producers themselves. Don’t miss Pajara, home to the hermit Virgen de la Regla, built in the 15th century. Continue on to Betancuria, the island’s former capital, founded in 1404 by Jean de Béthencourt. Head to the Casillas de Morales villa to see picturesque landscapes and houses and visit an aloe vera fabricator, where you can learn the secrets and properties of the plant. From here you can also see remains of the island’s last volcanic eruptions. Conclude your tour in Costa Calma, crisscrossing Tiscamanita, Tuineje, and Tarajalejo.