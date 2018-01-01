Minivan VIP Tour to the north of Fuerteventura

If you want to see the most authentic part of the islandâ€¦ this is the perfect excursion for you. This minivan VIP Tour was specially designed for people who want to get to know the islandâ€™s interior, its culture, and of course its people: the majos. Enjoy this exclusive tour in small groups and highest comfort. We will pick you up from your hotel with our 8-seater minivans and then we drive along secondary roads to show you the beauty of the interior and the east coast of Fuerteventura. This route takes to amazing places such as Tindaya, Ajuy, Pajara, and several advantage points for you to enjoy breath-taking views. Our first stage is an aloe vera plantation, where many products are manufactured using this wonderful plant. Then we will drive to a goat ranch that produces some of the worldâ€™s best cheese. After this visit we will go to the village and the beach of Ajuy. This village looks like the set for movie of the 19th century. We will then visit the famous caves along the sea and then stop for lunch. The final stage takes us to the museum Centro de InterpretaciÃ³n and the Cheese Museum in the village of Antigua. Then we go back to the hotels.