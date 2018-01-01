Some of Nova Scotia's most unique, magnificent and unspoiled terrain is found in the Kejimkujik National Park (shortened to 'Keji' by locals). The main park occupies 381 sq km in the center of the mainland, while its smaller Seaside Adjunct is located 107km to the south.

Less than 20% of Keji's wilderness is accessible by car; the rest is reached on foot or by canoe. Bird-watchers will be in their element, while wildlife ranges from porcupines to black bear. On a less joyful note, biting insects are rampant; watch out for eel-like leeches in the lakes and some seriously large mosquitoes.

The 'Keji Adjunct' protects angelic landscapes of rolling low brush, wildflowers, white sandy coves and the granite outcrops spreading between Port Joli and Port Mouton Bay.

The Port Joli Basin contains the Point Joli Migratory Bird Sanctuary, with waterfowl and shorebirds in great numbers. It's only easily accessible by kayak.

