Welcome to Trancoso

Sitting atop a grassy bluff overlooking fantastic beaches, Trancoso embodies a certain rustic sophistication that captivates style-minded travelers – indeed, much of the village looks straight out of a Travel & Leisure spread. It's a favorite destination for jetsetters who want to get away from it all while still having access to a few fashionable venues for dining and shopping.

Read More

Trancoso is smaller in scale than Arraial, with a relaxed air, an assortment of pretty guesthouses, a postcard-worthy church overlooking the ocean, and irresistible open-air bars and restaurants surrounding the grassy (and car-free) Quadrado (the main square). Though the place caters to rich tourists, the sight of the candlelit Quadrado at night remains magical.

The beach is a 15-minute walk downhill from the clifftop village: if you're standing in the Quadrado (official name: Praça de São João) and facing the ocean, the start of the path is located to the right of the church.

Read Less

Top experiences in Trancoso

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for