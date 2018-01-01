Welcome to Trancoso
Trancoso is smaller in scale than Arraial, with a relaxed air, an assortment of pretty guesthouses, a postcard-worthy church overlooking the ocean, and irresistible open-air bars and restaurants surrounding the grassy (and car-free) Quadrado (the main square). Though the place caters to rich tourists, the sight of the candlelit Quadrado at night remains magical.
The beach is a 15-minute walk downhill from the clifftop village: if you're standing in the Quadrado (official name: Praça de São João) and facing the ocean, the start of the path is located to the right of the church.
