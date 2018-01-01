Welcome to Praia do Forte
Top experiences in Praia do Forte
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Praia do Forte activities
Private Transfer from Salvador Airport to Praia do Forte
Your driver will be waiting for you at the airport with a sign which will have your name on it. Transfers are available daily from the International Airport Luis Eduardo Magalhães of Salvador da Bahia, to all hotels and any address in Praia do Forte in a safety, puncture and comfort service.You'll need to advise your flight details and your Praia do Forte city hotel or address details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. You should enjoy your vacation so get off to a great start with us.
Private Transfer: Up to 3 people from Praia do Forte to Salvador Airport
Your driver will be waiting for you at your hotel lobby with a sign which will have your name on it. Transfers are available daily from Praia do Forte to the International Airport Luis Eduardo Magalhães of Salvador da Bahia, or to any address in Salvador in a safety, puncture and comfort service.You'll need to advise your flight details and your hotel or address details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. You should enjoy your vacation so get off to a great start with us.
Private Arrival Transfer from Salvador Airport to Praia do Forte
Enjoy a hassle-free arrival in Salvador with this private transfer service from Airport and relax on the journey to your hotel or private residence in Praia do Forte. Start your trip off hassle-free with this safe and efficient transfer service. Your driver will be waiting for you at the airport with a sign which will have your name on it. Transfers are available daily from the International Airport Luis Eduardo Magalhães of Salvador da Bahia, to all hotels around Praia do Forte in vehicle with safety, punctuality and comfort. You'll need to advise your flight details and your Salvador city hotel or address details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. You should enjoy your vacation so get off to a great start with us.
Private Arrival Transfer from Salvador Airport to Grand Palladium Imbassai
Enjoy a hassle-free arrival in Salvador with this private transfer service from Airport and relax on the journey to your hotel Praia do Forte, Imbassai and Grand Palladium. Start your trip off hassle-free with this safe and efficient transfer service. Your driver will be waiting for you at the airport with a sign which will have your name on it. Transfers are available daily from the International Airport Luis Eduardo Magalhães of Salvador da Bahia, to all hotels around Praia do Forte, Imbassai and Grand Palladium in vehicle with safety, punctuality and comfort. You'll need to advise your flight details and your Praia do Forte, Imbassai and Grand Palladium hotel or address details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. You should enjoy your vacation so get off to a great start with us.
Praia do Forte Day Trip from Salvador
After traveling a scenic 44 miles (70 km) from Salvador, you'll arrive at a paradise known as Praia do Forte. With a 7.5 mile (12 km) stretch of beautiful beaches which provide a full range of leisurely activities, this tropical heaven truly is the "Brazilian Polynesia". Choose to visit the Tamar Project, (entry not included) a sea turtle conservation program. You'll have the opportunity to visit a local fishing village and swim in the sea at Praia de Guarajuba. Enjoy the warm waters and tide pools before returning to Salvador in the late afternoon.
Private Deep Sea Fishing Tour from Abrantes
We meet you at the Hotel in Abrantes and drive with you to Praia do Forte. From here we go offshore fishing, and with some luck we come back with a great catch. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced angler, you’re sure to enjoy a fishing trip aboard the "lancha rapida" speedboat! At Praia de Forte Marina, we provide deep sea fishing excursions and leave from here at 7:00am, so be prepared to get to us at around 6:00am. The excursion includes a private guide who translates and helps you to get around easy. The boat trip is about 4 hours depending on the weather conditions. All the equipment is already on board and ready to use. All you need is a good sun protection, hat, sunglasses and bring your swimsuit. After the fishing trip we take you back to the departure point, where you can relax a bit an the ranch, before going back to your Hotel.