Private Deep Sea Fishing Tour from Abrantes

We meet you at the Hotel in Abrantes and drive with you to Praia do Forte. From here we go offshore fishing, and with some luck we come back with a great catch. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced angler, you’re sure to enjoy a fishing trip aboard the "lancha rapida" speedboat! At Praia de Forte Marina, we provide deep sea fishing excursions and leave from here at 7:00am, so be prepared to get to us at around 6:00am. The excursion includes a private guide who translates and helps you to get around easy. The boat trip is about 4 hours depending on the weather conditions. All the equipment is already on board and ready to use. All you need is a good sun protection, hat, sunglasses and bring your swimsuit. After the fishing trip we take you back to the departure point, where you can relax a bit an the ranch, before going back to your Hotel.