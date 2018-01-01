Welcome to Mangue Seco

Mangue Seco is a tiny, beautifully rustic riverfront village at the tip of a peninsula formed by the Rio Real, which delineates the Bahia–Sergipe border. The town itself is just a scattering of simple dwellings along sandy paths, a tiny church and plaza, a modern lighthouse (yielding lovely views for intrepid climbers) and a few friendly guesthouses and restaurants. The town ends at the edge of an enormous expanse of tall white sand dunes, beyond which the wide, flat sands of the Bahian coast stretch to the south. Mangue Seco’s remote location prompts most visitors to come on guided day tours, preventing rapid growth and leaving nights decidedly quiet. It’s about a 1.5km walk to the ocean, which has a handful of simple barracas (food stalls) strung with hammocks.