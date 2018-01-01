Welcome to Ilhéus

Bright, early-20th-century architecture and oddly angled streets lend a vibrant and rather playful air to slightly rough-around-the-edges Ilhéus. The town’s fame comes from its history as a prosperous cocoa port, as well as being the hometown of Jorge Amado, the famous Brazilian novelist, who used it as the setting for one of his best novels, Gabriela, Cravo e Canela (Gabriela, Clove and Cinnamon). Though not a primary tourist attraction, the city is worth a quick stopover.