Welcome to Caraíva
The dreamily rustic village is strung along the eastern bank of the mangrove-lined Rio Caraíva and a long-deserted beach kissed by strong waves. Boat trips upriver, south to Parque Nacional de Monte Pascoal or Corumbau, and north to Praia do Espelho and Praia do Curuípe, are easily organized through your accommodations (around R$85 per person).
Most visitors make the short journey to Barra Velha, the indigenous Pataxó village, 6km away from town – you can walk, catch a boat or even hire a horse to get there. When going to the village, bring lots of water and small bills in case you’d like to purchase handicrafts. On the edge of the river, the Centro Cultural de Tradições Indígenas offers exhibits, performances and more information on the Pataxó. Visit www.caraiva.com.br for more information.
Top experiences in Caraíva
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.