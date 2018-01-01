Welcome to Caraíva

Time moves slowly in the remote and beautiful village of Caraíva, where roads and cars don’t exist (neither did electricity before 2007). The easygoing atmosphere has long attracted hippies and those looking for a quiet pace of life. Today, even though there's cell-phone reception and even internet access, locals say Caraíva feels like Trancoso did a couple of decades ago. Power outages are all too common – noisy generators light up the shops and restaurants lining the sand streets, and most importantly, keep the forró hopping on Friday night.

Read More