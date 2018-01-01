Welcome to Boipeba

South of the Ilha da Tinharé, across the narrow Rio do Inferno, sits the Ilha de Boipeba. The village of Boipeba, on the northeastern tip of the island, is quiet, rustic and said to be what Morro was 20 years ago – though this is slowly changing as more travelers hear about this little paradise. The island’s coastline is pristine, with more than 20km of beautiful, deserted beaches, including Ponta de Castelhanos, known for its diving.