Welcome to Arraial d'Ajuda

Atop a bluff overlooking an enchanting stretch of coastline, Arraial d’Ajuda is a peaceful tourist village with indisputable appeal. Its narrow paved roads and dusty lanes wind beneath large, shady trees, with lovely pousadas (guesthouses) and open-air restaurants hidden among the greenery. Solid, brightly painted facades surround its plazas, and the air remains tinged with the scent of tropical vegetation. In the past, Arraial was the playground of the wealthy, which isn’t far removed from the upmarket tourists the town tends to attract: the place is an extremely popular vacation spot for well-off Argentinians. More recently, however, a new wave of international backpackers and nouveau hippies have brought a little diversity to the idyllic surroundings.