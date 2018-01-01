Welcome to Wangdue Phodrang Dzongkhag

The scenic dzongkhag (administrative district) of Wangdue Phodrang is centred on the once magnificent dzong of that name and stretches all the way to the Pele La and Phobjikha valley. South of Wangdi, as it is known locally, towards the southern region of Tsirang, is the giant Indian-financed Punatsangchuu hydroelectric project.

Top experiences in Wangdue Phodrang Dzongkhag

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for

Wangdue Phodrang Dzongkhag activities

$3099 Classic

Bhutan Adventure

Imagine a country where a land’s worth is measured differently – think Gross National Happiness instead of Gross Domestic Product. Now stop dreaming because you are in the unexplored mountain kingdom of Bhutan. Beauty and wisdom are revealed at each dzong, every gompa and, most incredibly, in the eyes of every smiling Buddhist monk you meet. On treks through remote trails and visits to Paro, Thimphu, and Punakha, nature lovers, photographers, and culture junkies will uncover a purity of culture, traditions, and kindness.
$3749 National Geographic Journeys

Wonders of Bhutan

Find out what lights up the faces of the residents of Bhutan, the only country in the world that measures its well-being in GNH – Gross National Happiness. On a 10-day adventure across this bastion of Buddhist culture, explore remote mountain villages and shrines and climb magnificent heights to the cliff-side Taktsang Monastery, 900 metres (2,953 feet) above the valley floor. Amid the soaring peaks and cultural delights of this ancient place, discover your own capacity for happiness.
Comfort

Wonders of Bhutan

For lovers of Buddhist culture wanting to dig deeper, this 10-day trip through Bhutan's magnificent mountain terrain promises stunning photographs and encounters with a people who care more about GNH—Gross National Happiness—than GDP. As you explore tiny towns and remarkable monasteries, you'll receive unparallelled opportunities for cultural interactions and blessings from Buddhist monks. With the direction of an expert local guide and comfortable accommodations at the end of the day, immerse yourself in a land that prides itself on its remote isolation and happiness.
See More Activities

Wangdue Phodrang Dzongkhag in detail