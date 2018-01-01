Welcome to Phuentsholing
The small, sweltering border town of Phuentsholing sits opposite the much larger Indian bazaar town of Jaigaon, separated by a flimsy fence and the much-photographed Bhutan Gate. It's a congested, noisy settlement bustling with hordes of traders, security personnel and migrant workers. Coming from India, however, you will notice an instantaneous improvement in municipal cleanliness and organisation.
Unless it's absolutely necessary to halt for the night, you'll find little reason to linger in Phuentsholing apart from clearing immigration. The air here is thick with vehicular pollution and it can get uncomfortably hot and humid in summer. That said, there are a couple of sights to occupy an hour or two and the backstreet bazaars are full of interest.
Top experiences in Phuentsholing
