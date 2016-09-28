Welcome to St George's Parish
The landing point of the island's first settlers, St George's (the town and the parish) is the historical heart of Bermuda. The 400-year-old town, the oldest permanent English settlement in the New World, was the capital of the island for two hundred years before the action moved to Hamilton. Its narrow grid of streets, lined with centuries-old buildings, was granted Unesco World Heritage Site status due to its historical significance, and is a joy to explore on foot.
The parish comprises several islands; joined by bridges, they make up Bermuda's East End. St George's Island, with the town, outlying forts and gorgeous beach, is linked to St David's Island, with the international airport, the former US naval base (now called Southside), and Cooper's Island – a former NASA site turned nature reserve. The uninhabited islands south of Cooper's Island are the protected habitat of the cahow, Bermuda's national bird.
