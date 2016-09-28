Welcome to Smith's & Hamilton Parishes

A doughnut of land circling the unique body of water that is Harrington Sound, Smith's and Hamilton parishes have been endowed with an embarrassment of riches. Some of Bermuda's most dramatic scenery is found here, as well as remarkable caves, pockets of nature that attract birds and birdwatchers, beautiful beaches and historic mansions and churches. Smith's main settlement is tiny Collector's Hill, and the two parishes meet at Flatt's Village at the entrance to Harrington Sound – home to Bermuda's zoo and aquarium. The South Shore Rd passes through the increasingly upmarket neighborhoods in the easternmost part of Hamilton parish before culminating in the well-heeled Tucker's Town – part of St George's Parish, strictly speaking, but separated from it by Castle Harbour. Flatt's Inlet, Tucker's Point and Bailey's Bay all have water-sports centers.