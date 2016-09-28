Royal Naval Dockyard and Sandys Parish
is living history
Head south, and you pass several small, pretty beaches and the yacht haven of Mangrove Bay before you reach the languid Somerset Village, with its cricket grounds and boat club. Tranquil beaches, a couple of coastal national parks, another well-preserved fort and boat races are among Sandys' attractions, while Somerset Beach is another water-sports base.
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.