Welcome to Pembroke Parish

Formerly the rural outskirts of the city of Hamilton, but now distinctly suburban in character in spite of remaining lush and green, Pembroke parish meets Devonshire parish to the east, is bordered by Hamilton Harbour to the south and and bathed in Atlantic waters to the north. It's basically everything west of Bermudiana Rd, east of King St and north of Parson's Lane. Though its impressive fort and underwater institute are within a stone's throw of Hamilton, Pembroke's outlying communities are distinct in character and interesting to explore – from the maritime history of Spanish Point to the West Indian flavor of North Hamilton and quirky charm of Marsh Folly.