Its busy harborside streets lined with colorful 19th-century buildings that mingle with shiny office blocks and the bay beyond dotted with yachts and sailboats, Hamilton is an appealing and welcoming capital city. And a city it is, in spite of its tiny size: its compact grid of streets comprises Bermuda's government buildings, several museums, parks and a considerable variety of places to eat, drink and party. It has been Bermuda's capital since 1793, when its central location and deep port saw the seat of operations move here from St George's. During the day, its streets fill with smartly attired office workers, the men formal in their Bermuda shorts and knee-length socks; in the evenings, revelers take their place along the seafront promenade.

The Tour will pass through four of the island's parishes and finish in the City of Hamilton. The tour will stop at one of the forts and see several of the beaches for photos and stunning views of Bermuda. The guide will encourage a stroll on one of the famous pink sand beaches in the experience. The drive will capture not only the beaches but will include the coastal view of Hamilton City
The "Adventure Blast" departs from the Dockyard and takes you on an exhilarating 90 minute tour around the western and central parts of the island You'll pass Watford Bridge, Mangrove Bay, Cambridge Beaches, Pompano Beach and much more. As the boat rounds Bermuda's furthest tip of the triangle, you'll go by the wreck of the Vixen which is now home to hundreds of fish. Then WildCat takes you on an action packed ride around the coastline of the Great Sound, Little Sound and Hamilton Harbour, passing many luxurious resorts, million dollar homes, Gibb's Hill Lighthouse, Darrell's Island, the world's smallest drawbridge, the City of Hamilton and more.
