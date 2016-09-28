Welcome to City of Hamilton
Pink Sand Shopping Tour
Meet your tour operator at Kings Wharf or Heritage Wharf in the Royal Navy Dockyard by the Moon-gate on the pier. After the meet and greet we will begin the experience with cultural, historical and general commentary about the island. The Tour will pass through four of the island’s parishes and finish in the City of Hamilton. A complimentary ferry ride will take you back to Kings Wharf or Heritage Wharf. The tour will stop at one of the forts and see several of the beaches for photos and stunning views of Bermuda. The guide will encourage a stroll on one of the famous pink sand beaches in the experience. The drive will capture not only the beaches but will include the coastal view of Hamilton City before disembarking for leisure shopping and when you are ready take the ferry back to the Royal Navy Dockyard.
Wildcat Boat Adventure Blast in Bermuda
Join us for a fun, thrilling adventure aboard Bermuda's spectacular tour sensation, the WildCat. The "Adventure Blast" departs from the Dockyard and takes you on an exhilarating 90 minute tour around the western and central parts of the island You'll pass Watford Bridge, Mangrove Bay, Cambridge Beaches, Pompano Beach and much more. As the boat rounds Bermuda's furthest tip of the triangle, you'll go by the wreck of the Vixen which is now home to hundreds of fish which you will get a chance to feed at this unique stop. Then its time to tighten those belts as WildCat takes you on an exhilarating and action packed ride around the coastline of the Great Sound, Little Sound and Hamilton Harbour, passing many luxurious resorts, million dollar homes, Gibb's Hill Lighthouse, Darrell’s Island, the world’s smallest drawbridge, the City of Hamilton and more. This tour comes complete with an entertaining, narrated tour of the Island's historic sites and points of interest, and is a must do for anyone who is looking for fun and the ultimate sightseeing adventure!