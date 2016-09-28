Wildcat Boat Adventure Blast in Bermuda

Join us for a fun, thrilling adventure aboard Bermuda's spectacular tour sensation, the WildCat. The "Adventure Blast" departs from the Dockyard and takes you on an exhilarating 90 minute tour around the western and central parts of the island You'll pass Watford Bridge, Mangrove Bay, Cambridge Beaches, Pompano Beach and much more. As the boat rounds Bermuda's furthest tip of the triangle, you'll go by the wreck of the Vixen which is now home to hundreds of fish which you will get a chance to feed at this unique stop. Then its time to tighten those belts as WildCat takes you on an exhilarating and action packed ride around the coastline of the Great Sound, Little Sound and Hamilton Harbour, passing many luxurious resorts, million dollar homes, Gibb's Hill Lighthouse, Darrell’s Island, the world’s smallest drawbridge, the City of Hamilton and more. This tour comes complete with an entertaining, narrated tour of the Island's historic sites and points of interest, and is a must do for anyone who is looking for fun and the ultimate sightseeing adventure!