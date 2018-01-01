Welcome to Zaqatala
Azerbaijan’s hazelnut capital sits at the confluence of two wide mountain rivers descending steeply from the Great Caucasus. The lower town (bazaar, bus station) is unremarkable but a useful place to stay and organise transport. The older town centre is 2km uphill. Climbing steeply into the wooded foothills behind is the pretty village of Car (pronounced 'jar').
