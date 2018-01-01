Welcome to Xınalıq

By some definitions Xınalıq is Europe’s highest village. Remote in its mountain fastness, for years just getting here was the holy grail of Azerbaijan tourism. Since 2006, however, a new asphalt road has removed that sense of adventure. The road has also allowed local families the luxury of bringing in new metal roofing, which has diminished the architectural integrity of Xınalıq’s ancient stone houses. But they still form distinctively austere stepped terraces up a steep highland ridge. And the whole scene often remains magically wrapped in spooky clouds that part sporadically to reveal 360-degree views of the surrounding Caucasus. Apart from examining the one-room museum and gazing at the hypnotic views, the main attraction is meeting Xınalıq’s hardy shepherd folk who have their own language (Ketsh) and still live much of their lives on horseback. Bring warm clothes – nights can be icy cold.

