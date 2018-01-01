2 days package 5000 yo village and highest waterfall

During this tour we will visit north area of Azerbaijan. First stop will be in Quba city – one of the oldest cities in Azerbaijan. Unique nature, nice climate and gorgeous air – all this you will find in Quba. We will make in Quba itself and Jewish settlement across Quba – Red Sloboda. After lunch we will drive to a Afrudja waterfall – dropping from the 90 meter high, the waterfall one of the biggest in Azerbaijan. Back to Quba, accommodation in a hotel and you will have a free time to walk around this old city Next morning, right after breakfast we will go to the unique place – Xınalıq; Khinalug: Kətş; also rendered as Khanaluka, Khanalyk, Khinalykh, or Khynalyk) is an ancient Caucasian village going back to the Caucasian Albanian period. It is located high up in the mountains of Quba Rayon, Azerbaijan. It is also a municipality in Quba Rayon, which consists of the villages of Khinaliq and Qalayxudat. It is located just north of Quba in the middle of the Greater Caucasus mountains that divide Russia and the South Caucasus. Khinaliq is also the highest, most remote and isolated village in Azerbaijan and among the highest in the Caucasus. Khinaliq has a population of about 2,000 people. This small group of people speaks the Khinaliq language, which belongs to the Northeast Caucasian language family, although many speak Azerbaijani as well. Khinaliq is among the most ancient and continuously inhabited places in the world, with history of over 5,000 years. Because of the high altitude and remoteness of Khinaliq it managed to survive and withstand many invasions. There are also some other historical places such as a 12th-century mosque, a 15th-century mosque, and several ancient cemeteries between the mountains The most interesting thing to see – “tower of silence” built by fire worshippers aka Zoarastrism and “Temple of fire” Day 1 10:00 – 11:30 – transfer Baku – Quba 11:30 – 13:30 – walk around Quba (visiting famous jewish village “Red Sloboda”) 13:30 – 14:00 – Quba – Gechresh 14:00 – 15:00 – dinner 15:00 – 16:00 – Gechresh – Afruja waterfall 16:00 – 17:00 – visiting waterfall 17:00 – 18:00 – Afruja – Qub 18:00 – 18:30 – accommodation in a hotel 18:30 – free time 20:00 – 22:00 - lunch Day 2 09:00 – 10:00 – breakfast 10:00 – 11:00 – Quba – Khinaliq 11:00 – 13:00 – walk around Khinaliq 13:00 – 14:00 – lunch 14:00 – 16:00 – visiting temple of fire worshipers, and “tower of silence” of fire worshipers 16:00 – 18:00 – Khinaliq – Baku Price included Transfers Guide All meals Accommodation (twin)