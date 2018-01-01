Welcome to Quba
5000 years old village
It is located just north of Quba in the middle of the Greater Caucasus mountains that divide Russia and the South Caucasus. Khinaliq is also the highest, most remote and isolated village in Azerbaijan and among the highest in the Caucasus. Khinaliq has a population of about 2,000 people. This small group of people speaks the Khinaliq language, which belongs to the Northeast Caucasian language family, although many speak Azerbaijani as well.Khinaliq is among the most ancient and continuously inhabited places in the world, with history of over 5,000 years. Because of the high altitude and remoteness of Khinaliq it managed to survive and withstand many invasions. There are also some other historical places such as a 12th-century mosque, a 15th-century mosque, and several ancient cemeteries between the mountains 09:00 – 11:00 – transfer Baku – Quba 11:00 – 12:30 – transfer to Khinaliq (4x4 car) 12:30 – 16:00 – tour around Khinalig , lunch (local food in a Gust house) 16:00 – 17:30 – transfer to Quba 17:30 – 19:30 – Quba-Baku
Highest waterfall and mystique mountain
Tour program 09:00 – departure from the hotel 09:00 – 11:00 - transfer Baku city -Quba city (120 km) 11:00 – 11:30 – Quba – Afrudja ascent to waterfall, photoset (45 km from Quba, partially on 4x4 cars) 13:00 – 14:00 – lunch (local dishes - milk products, organic fresh vegetables, lamb barbecue, tea, sweets) 14:00 – 15:30 – transfer to Beshbarmaq. (50 km from Quba) 15:30 – 17:30 – road to Beshbarmaq, visiting holy place, ascent to Beshbarmag, photoset. 17:30 – 19:30 – transfer to Baku On a road back dull scenery north of Baku gets an unexpectedly abrupt and dramatic boost with the looming silhouette of 520m Beshbarmaq Dash (Five Finger Mountain). This mystical peak brandishes a rocky fistful of phallic crags atop a super-steep grassy ridge top. It’s well worth climbing to the summit, not just for the fabulous Caspian views, but also to observe first hand Azerbaijan’s unique take on ‘Islam’. Price includes Transfer (Mercedes Vito/Viano) Lunch 4x4 cars Guide (Enlish speaking) Tickets
2 days package 5000 yo village and highest waterfall
During this tour we will visit north area of Azerbaijan. First stop will be in Quba city – one of the oldest cities in Azerbaijan. Unique nature, nice climate and gorgeous air – all this you will find in Quba. We will make in Quba itself and Jewish settlement across Quba – Red Sloboda. After lunch we will drive to a Afrudja waterfall – dropping from the 90 meter high, the waterfall one of the biggest in Azerbaijan. Back to Quba, accommodation in a hotel and you will have a free time to walk around this old city Next morning, right after breakfast we will go to the unique place – Xınalıq. The most interesting thing to see – "tower of silence" built by fire worshippers aka Zoarastrism and "Temple of fire" Day 1 10:00 – 11:30 – transfer Baku – Quba 11:30 – 13:30 – walk around Quba (visiting famous jewish village "Red Sloboda") 13:30 – 14:00 – Quba – Gechresh 14:00 – 15:00 – dinner 15:00 – 16:00 – Gechresh – Afruja waterfall 16:00 – 17:00 – visiting waterfall 17:00 – 18:00 – Afruja – Qub 18:00 – 18:30 – accommodation in a hotel 18:30 – free time 20:00 – 22:00 - lunch Day 2 09:00 – 10:00 – breakfast 10:00 – 11:00 – Quba – Khinaliq 11:00 – 13:00 – walk around Khinaliq 13:00 – 14:00 – lunch 14:00 – 16:00 – visiting temple of fire worshipers, and "tower of silence" of fire worshipers 16:00 – 18:00 – Khinaliq – Baku Price included Transfers Guide All meals Accommodation (twin)
Chiraq Qala Medieval Castle Small-Group Tour with Lunch
The remnants of Chirax Castle sits very impressively at 1200m on a cliff top above the forested sanatorium of Qala Alti and near Mashrif village. It's one of the few castle ruins in Azerbaijan to retain a real castle-shaped silhouette and makes a great diversion if you're driving between Baku and Quba. Part of a defensive chain for 1600 years, the name Chirax means 'lamp' for the beacon fires that were lit here to warn of approaching enemy armies. During the 18th century it was the southernmost outpost of Quba's Fatali Khan. Although it was never stormed, it simply fell into disuse. Today the main knob of stone and brickwork that remains is teetering ever more perilously on a rock which is being eroded from beneath. The authorities have yet to undertake minimal repairs to bolster the site, as they did at Old Qabala. Duration: 1 day Direction: Shabran Tour plans: 10:00 - 12:00 - Baku - Galaaltı 12:00 - 1:00 - Gala Altı - Chirag Qala1:00 - 2:00 - Dinner break (lamb barbecue, fresh vegetables, soups. Special meal can be ordered prior to the tour)2:00 - 4:00 - Walking around Chiraggala4:00 - 6:00 - Ciraggala – Baku Services, included in the price: Transportation (comfortable mini bus and 4x4 car) Mountain guide Photoshooting Tea break Lunch All necessary equipment
Chiraq Qala - medieval castel 2 days tour
Type of tour: Mountain, hiking, archeology The remnants of Chiraq Castle sit very impressively at 1200m on a cliff top above the forested sanatorium of Qala Alti and associated Mashrif village. It's one of the few castle ruins in Azerbaijan to retain a real castle-shaped silhouette and makes a worthwhile and reasonably easy diversion if you're driving between Baku and Quba. Part of a defensive chain for 1600 years, the name Chirax means 'lamp' for beacon fires lit here to warn of approaching enemy armies. During the 18th century it was the southernmost outpost of Quba's Fatali Khan. Never stormed, it simply fell into disuse. Today the main knob of stone and brickwork that remains is teetering ever more perilously on a rock which is being eroded from beneath. The authorities have yet to undertake minimal repairs to bolster the site, as they did at Old Qabala. The need is now very urgent if the most impressive remaining fortress tower of the region is not to collapse. Hidden in the forest beneath are many more wall sections. Difficulty: 1 Tour plans: Day 1 10:00 - 10:15 - Transfer 10:15 - 12:00 - Baku - Quba 12:00 - 14:00 – tour around Quba 14:00 - 15:30 - Dinner break (lamb barbecue, fresh vegetables, soups. Special meal can be ordered prior to a tour) 15:30 - 19:00 – tour in the old jewish village “Red Sloboda” 19:00 - 19:30 – transfer to the hotel (4 stars hotel in Quba) Day 2 09:00 - 10:00 – Breakfast in the hotel 10:15 - 12:00 – Quba – Qala Alti 12:00 - 14:00 – Qala Alti – Chiraq Qala14:00 - 15:00 – lunch (field lunch, (lamb barbecue, fresh vegetables, soups. Special meal can be ordered prior to a tour)) 15:00 - 16:00 – visiting Chiraq Qala16:00 – 18:00 – Chiraq Qala – Qala Alti18:00 - 20:00 - Galaaltı – Baku Services, included in the price: Transportation. (comfortable mini bus and 4x4 car) Mountain guide Photo shooting Tea breaks Lunches Breakfast Hotel All necessary equipment